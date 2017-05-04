News By Tag
Breaking News: Wanda Durant Headlines 2017 "My Sister's Keeper" Expo
Mother Of Two Sons: Businessman, Anthony (Tony) Durant And NBA Star, Kevin Durant Of The Golden State Warriors
Why: The purpose of "My Sister's Keeper Expo 2017", is to equip women with the needed tools for wealth empowerment. Through this event, women will receive the strength and growth to overcome the obstacles that have previously prevented them from reaching their full wellness in wealth, in both their personal lives and business endeavors.
Who: Keynote Speaker: Wanda Durant – lovingly known as The Real MVP ™ is a strong leader, advocate, and philanthropist whose passion is to help single mothers, women, and children.
Honoree: Dr. Renel Brooks-Moon - known on-air simply as Renel, is the public-address announcer for the San Francisco Giants, and a former radio personality on KMEL and 98.1 Kiss FM
Honoree: Carolyn Tyler - anchors the ABC7 Sunday Morning News at 5 a.m., 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. She's also a general assignment reporter for ABC7 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: Oakland Marriott City Center
1001 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94607
When: Saturday, May 6, 2017
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sheila Gilmore
***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: May 04, 2017