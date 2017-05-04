 
Breaking News: Wanda Durant Headlines 2017 "My Sister's Keeper" Expo

Mother Of Two Sons: Businessman, Anthony (Tony) Durant And NBA Star, Kevin Durant Of The Golden State Warriors
 
 
My Sister's Keeper Expo
My Sister's Keeper Expo
OAKLAND, Calif. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- What:          Tina Brown Productions present"My Sister's Keeper" Expo 2017

Why:          The purpose of "My Sister's Keeper Expo 2017", is to equip women with the needed tools for wealth empowerment. Through this event, women will receive the strength and growth to overcome the obstacles that have previously prevented them from reaching their full wellness in wealth, in both their personal lives and business endeavors.

Who:          Keynote Speaker: Wanda Durant – lovingly known as          The Real MVP ™ is a strong leader, advocate, and          philanthropist whose passion is to help single mothers, women,          and children.

Honoree: Dr. Renel Brooks-Moon - known on-air simply as Renel, is the public-address announcer for the San Francisco Giants, and a former radio personality on KMEL and 98.1 Kiss FM

Honoree: Carolyn Tyler - anchors the ABC7 Sunday Morning News at 5 a.m., 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. She's also a general assignment reporter for ABC7 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where:          Oakland Marriott City Center

         1001 Broadway

         Oakland, CA 94607

When:          Saturday, May 6, 2017

         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sheila Gilmore
***@gmail.com
Email:***@gmail.com
