Orthodontic Practice Offers Free Orthodontic Treatment to Needy Kids
Up to Seven Adolescents Will Be Awarded a "Smile for a Lifetime" Orthodontist Dr. Heather Brown has the personal motto to always go the extra smile.
"Most orthodontists I know try to make their services affordable and offer financing or payment plans, but the unfortunate truth is there are many kids out there whose families simply can't afford orthodontic treatment," says Dr. Brown. "The Smile for a Lifetime Foundation is a way to start to bridge that gap, and the idea is that it's not just about oral health. A great smile does wonders to create self-confidence and inspire hope."
The Smile for a Lifetime Foundation has developed a fair process for awarding no-cost treatment. People who are interested in receiving orthodontic care must fill out an application, and a local board of directors made up of community leaders as well as dental professionals will go through the applications and make decisions by committee vote.
To qualify for no-cost treatment, applicants must meet the age requirements, have a significant need for braces, and be currently enrolled as a student. Family income should not surpass 185% of the federal poverty level. Beyond the quantifiable requirements, applicants should display a positive attitude and show a level of leadership or involvement in community service or extracurricular activities.
"Smile for a Lifetime is motivated by the concept of 'paying it forward,' so we favor students who are already engaged in their communities and looking to better the world around them," says Dr. Brown.
The application also requires two letters of recommendation from teachers or community leaders. Dental records from the applicant's dentist must be submitted as well. The deadline for applying for the next round of awards is June 15, 2017, so interested applicants should get started soon to make sure they have enough time to fill out the application and to get any additional materials. Winners will be notified shortly after the deadline.
The Houston chapter of The Smile For a Lifetime Foundation was started by Dr. Heather Brown in 2012. To date it has provided free treatment to over 32patients and donated over $200,000in orthodontic services. Treatment includes any follow-up visits after the braces are removed as well as retainers.
Dr. Heather Brown Orthodontics is committed to maintaining the highest standards in orthodontic care and providing the best possible service to patients. The practice boasts state-of-the-
