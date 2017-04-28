News By Tag
Pharma CI Conference CI Award of the Year Continues Tradition of Excellence
Award Honors Industry Innovation, Case Studies That Get Results
To take part in this contest of cutting-edge content, all you have to do is submit case studies that show how you (and your team) utilized the skillset of innovation to tackle a situation, issue or problem facing our industry. We want you to break down your approaches, techniques, methodologies, and anything else that details why your case study belongs above the rest. An expert jury will analyze submissions with an eye toward the following criteria:
· Organizational Relevance: How does this research application fit into and contribute to the organization's objectives, operations and research environment?
· Technical Execution: Describe how this research was implemented. What procedures and technologies were employed?
· Creativity/Innovation:
After careful consideration, the jury will select a winner to be awarded at the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition on September 12-13, 2017 in Parsippany, New Jersey.
For more details, download a submission form at pharmaciconference.com.
Nominations are open now, but get in your submissions soon because the July 21 deadline is rapidly approaching. Once you've submitted your case study, make sure you'll be present to receive your award and industry acclaim by registering for the conference here: http://www.pharmaciconference.com
This year, we're excited to feature Clive Meanwell as one of our keynote speakers. Clive is the CEO of the Medicines Company and he will deliver a talk titled "Innovation, Value and Price: Any Link?" This is just one of the many groundbreaking sessions set for the Pharma CI Conference so look for a full agenda announcement soon.
For the last decade and going strong today, the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world! We hope to see you at the Pharma CI Conference on September 12-13, 2017 in Parsippany, New Jersey!
For more information, visit http://www.pharmaciconference.com, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconfernce.com.
