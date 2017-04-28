News By Tag
BayCoast Bank promotes Teddi Lorri Ferreira to AVP/Community Banking Compliance Officer
FALL RIVER, MA --BayCoast Bank today announced the promotion of Terri Lorri Ferreira of North Dartmouth, MA, to the position of Assistant Vice President/Community Banking Compliance Officer.
In this role, she manages all aspects of retail compliance risk, and develops and implements controls to manage risk and related regulations for the Branch Division. She further assists in formulating plans, programs and procedures for retail operations.
Prior to her recent promotion, she served the Bank in the role of Retail Operations and Compliance Manager. In all, she has been with BayCoast Bank for more than twenty-one years. She began as a teller, and advanced to Account Service Representative, Deposit Servicing Supervisor, Deposit Servicing Manager, and then to Compliance Manager.
She studied business and liberal arts at Bristol Community College. She has additionally earned industry credentials including a Management Development Certificate, and an ABA (American Bankers Association)
In her time out of the office, she is a Smiles Mentor volunteer with People Incorporated.
BayCoast Bank CEO and President Nicholas M. Christ said, "We are pleased to promote Teddi to this new role. She brings experience and solid banking acumen to each role she has filled within our bank, and I know that her efforts help meet the needs of our customers and our communities."
About BayCoast Bank
BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI. BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and NFC Mortgage, which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states. Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.
