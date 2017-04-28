Patterson-Kelley announces the launch of NURO® Connect

The cloud-based indoor boiler control system allows for remote access anytime, anywhere.

-- Patterson-Kelley, the leading provider of commercial high-efficiency boilers and hot water heating solutions, recently announced the release of the NURO® Connect, the easy-to-use, indoor boiler control system accessible by internet capable mobile and desktop devices.With the most intuitive interface in the industry, the NURO® Connect pushes boiler system data continuously to cloud storage, providing the ability for indoor boiler control and monitoring anytime, from anywhere through desktop, Android, and iOS devices. The enhanced user experience allows for refinement of control settings and easy monitoring of the adjustments with a real-time visual analysis."The NURO® Connect software comes standard on all P-K units using the NURO® Control system, and can be upgraded for units currently in the field by simply uploading the latest software," said Art Huczko, Jr. Marketing Manager at Harsco Industrial Patterson-Kelley. "Where we stand apart from our competitors is that there is no initial fee or yearly subscription to view the data."The new NURO® Connect was initially unveiled during January's AHR Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. To learn more about the NURO® Connect, visit harscopk.com.About Patterson-KelleyPatterson-Kelley, a division of the Harsco Industrial Groups (HSC), is the leading provider and producer of commercial hot water heating solutions serving the commercial heating industry with the best-known and most respected products in the field. With over 135 years of experience and an innovative R&D pipeline, we provide a full line of condensing and non-condensing boilers, semi-instantaneous water heaters, and an array of commercial boiler and water heating products including gas fired, dual fuel and outdoor boilers. To learn more, visit harscopk.com.