New Model for Better Predicting Presidential Election Outcomes Based on Single-Show TV Viewership
In the article entitled "Predicting Presidential Election Outcomes from What People Watch? (http://online.liebertpub.com/
Arash Barfar, PhD, University of Nevada, Reno, and Balaji Padmanabhan, PhD, University of South Florida, Tampa, explore the use of predictive models built on Nielsen national watch data for both partisan and non-partisan television shows. They analyzed the model using data from the 2012 presidential election and then applied it to viewership information gathered during the 2016 presidential primaries. The researchers discuss the practical implications of their findings for campaigns and the media, and how political parties might be able to use this model to target certain shows with specific messaging.
"Bias in polling data can be difficult to detect in cases of highly infrequent outcomes such as a presidential election (http://www.marketwatch.com/
Big Data
