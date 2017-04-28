 

Don Fritz of Multi-Pack Solutions to Speak at Global Pouch Forum

 
Don Fritz, VP Sales at Multi-Pack Solutions
Don Fritz, VP Sales at Multi-Pack Solutions
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Multi-Pack Solutions™ announces that Don Fritz, Vice President of Sales at Multi-Pack Solutions, will participate in the panel discussion, "Co-Packers Panel on Their Role in Pouch Innovation", at the Global Pouch Forum in Miami, June 15th from 2:00 – 3:30.

"I'm honored to have been asked to participate on this panel," said Don. "There are a lot of exciting changes taking place in the pouch industry, from stand-up pouches to sachets to water-solubles, and they're really shaping how brands sell and consumers buy today. The Global Pouch Forum is at the front of everything that's happening, so this will be a great conversation."

Don is a thought-leader in water-soluble pouches, having been in the industry for 25 years and with Multi-Pack Solutions since 2001. Don helps leading consumer goods and industrial brands enter and thrive in the water-soluble pouches market, through industry expertise, best-practices and packaging innovations.

The Global Pouch Forum takes place June 14 - 16 in Miami, Florida.

About Multi-Pack Solutions

Multi-Pack Solutions (www.multipacksolutions.com) is a proven, quality-driven contract manufacturing and packaging partner to the most recognizable brands in the world in the consumer, personal care, OTC drug, medical, and industrial markets. With over 500 employees, the company has three manufacturing facilities totaling more than 300,000 square feet in Mt. Prospect, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Greenville, South Carolina.

