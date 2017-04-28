News By Tag
My Wonderful Walls Offers Unique Fundraising Solutions With Donor Walls
You can raise funds the old fashioned way, with bake sales and auctions. Or you can create a beautiful donor wall for your organization and watch the donations fly in. My Wonderful Walls will show you how to create this unique fundraising solution.
My Wonderful Walls offers high quality fabric wall decals in a variety of styles. With donor walls, the process is simple. First, they will help you design a fitting mural for your organization in the colors and theme of your choice. Possible themes can be anything from a garden to a growing tree, to animal decals; whatever you can dream up. Then you install the base mural at your place of business or organization. The My Wonderful Walls fabric decals are very easy to put up and move around. You invite donors to contribute in exchange for a personalized donation wall sticker to be added to the mural. As donations come in, My Wonderful Walls will then print the donation stickers to order and you can add them to your wall. When others see the beautiful mural growing, they get excited about donating too and your campaign is a success!
This innovative fundraising solution has been used in many organizations since its inception in 2015. The very first customer to purchase a donor wall mural, The Centers at St. Camillus, has raised over $16,000 with their Annual Giving Garden featuring My Wonderful Walls decals. The garden wall at St. Camillus continues to grow and the response from residents, employees and family has been exceptional. The new Butterfly Gallery at Arc of Onondaga took flight in April, 2017 and provides supporters with a beautiful way to honor or memorialize someone special. In the first three weeks, the feedback and response were overwhelmingly positive. They have already received over 100 orders for customized butterflies!
If you oversee fundraising at your organization, contact My Wonderful Walls via phone or email and find out more about this unique way to raise money and bring attention to your cause. Whether you work at a library, pet shelter or a residential home for people with disabilities, My Wonderful Walls can help you meet your fundraising goals.
My Wonderful Walls (http://www.mywonderfulwalls.com/
Stephanie Goins
888-945-4443
info@mywonderfulwalls.com
