New TMG Research Uncovers Top Utility CIS Replacement Drivers

-- RIMSolutions™, the research practice of TMG Consulting, recently published a new research study: 2017 CIS Replacement Drivers.Based on a survey of utility professionals who manage their company's customer information systems (CIS), the study reveals the top drivers for replacing their legacy systems. Per the research findings, supporting new technology and services is the top driver for replacing an existing system, followed by ease of integration with a growing number other critical systems and the need to meet growing customer experience expectations.The study also reveals that a significant percentage of utilities are planning to replace their existing CISs within the next three years. "We've seen several utilities with systems at the end of their lifecycles taking a wait-and-see approach as they analyze their budgets and the replacement market, specifically regarding emerging technologies, including cloud-based solutions," says Mark Hall, director of research for TMG Consulting. "The research confirms what we've been hearing from utilities through our engagements."A summary of the research is available to members of the TMG Research Community™, a consortium of industry peers focused on customer-related goals and projects.TMG Consulting is the leading provider of comprehensive consulting and research services that support the lifecycle of utility enterprise IT and edge systems.Since 1992, more than 275 utility companies have trusted us with planning, justification, acquisition, implementation, and support for mission-critical projects.Visit www.tmgconsulting.com, email research@tmgconsulting.com, or find us on Twitter @TMG4U to find out more about our services and the TMG Research Community.TMG Consultinginfo@tmgconsulting.com512.993.6331