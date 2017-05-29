News By Tag
Two Papers Challenge Exclusion of Acupuncture in Government Guidelines
In "The U.K. NICE 2014 Guidelines for Osteoarthritis of the Knee: Lessons Learned in a Narrative Review Addressing Inadvertent Limitations and Bias (http://online.liebertpub.com/
In an invited JACM commentary on this guideline and another on low-back pain and sciatica that also excluded acupuncture, United Kingdom acupuncture researcher Hugh MacPherson, PhD, MBAcC also takes the NICE panel to task for also being "compromised by inconsistent application of criteria between interventions for different modalities."
"While the authors fall short of accusing the NICE panel of intentional bias, it is dumbfounding and deeply unfortunate in a time of advancing awareness of the public harm from over-reliance on pharmaceuticals in pain treatment that NICE should choose to stack the deck against the significant evidence for acupuncture as another tool," says The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine Editor-in-Chief John Weeks, johnweeks-integrator.com, Seattle, WA.
