May 2017
New B2B publishing recruitment consultancy ready to be market tested

 
LONDON, British IOT - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- A seasoned publishing professional has started to market test a recruitment business serving the business-to-business content sector. Metalhorn will offer a full recruitment service to companies involved in B2B publishing, conferencing, content aggregators and specialist information providers covering roles including editorial, production, marketing and sales.

Metalhorn will be based in Norwich and London and will serve clients across the UK and internationally.

The team's commercial backgrounds in publishing, means Metalhorn has the ability to network and find the best candidates. We regularly meet with our publishing partners to keep abreast of their requirements and ensure we understand the right fit when it comes to finding them the right candidate for the job.

Metalhorn's methodology will ensure a discreet, transparent process for both candidate and client throughout the whole recruitment phase.

The website www.metalhorn.com is in the final stages of testing and will be ready to launch soon.

ABOUT
Metalhorn will be the premier, niche recruitment consultancy in business publishing sector.

http://www.metalhorn.com
Source:Metalhorn
