AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in East Dundee, IL (ID#4507)
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
David is a REGISTERED FINANCIAL CONSULTANT™ professional (RFC™), Certified Estate Planner, Certified 401(k) Professional™ (C[k]P™), a member of the Society of Senior Advisors, and a registered Charitable Emissary for the National Community Foundation. He was also conferred the Accredited Investment Fiduciary™ (AIF™) designation by Fi360, and The Center for Fiduciary Studies. The RFC designation is awarded to financial advisors who meet high standards of education, experience, and integrity. In addition, designees must agree to devote a minimum of forty (40) hours per year to continuing professional education in the field of personal finance and professional practice management. The C(k)P designation requires 140 hours of retirement plan coursework and passing of a final exam as administered through The Retirement Advisor University and The Anderson School of Business at UCLA.
David has been awarded as a FIVE STAR PROFESSIONAL WEALTH MANAGER by his peers for 5 consecutive years. For more information on the Five Star Award: http://fivestarprofessional.com/
David founded Assured Concepts Group, Ltd. to assist families in identifying with a financial vision and creating comprehensive direction on how best to accomplish their goals. With 37 years of financial services experience, his clientele has expanded from the Chicago area to include clients all across the nation, from Florida to California.
He lectures on a regular basis on financial matters at various universities and is a frequent guest speaker for various groups such as the National Republican Committee, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and the Senior Advisor Expo. He has been asked to be a featured contributor and author on several articles that have been published in the newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal, major magazines such as BusinessWeek, as well as industry publications.
He believes in service and actively donates his time and professional talents to charities close to his heart. As the father of a son with muscular dystrophy, he is passionate about the work done by Parent Project MD (www.parentprojectmd.org) and Canine Companions For Independence (www.cci.org)
He is a Registered Representative and Investment Advisor Representative offering securities through FSIC. Member FINRA (http://www.finra.org/)/
AFEA is thrilled to have David join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
