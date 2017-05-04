News By Tag
Kounopt Intends to Provide Tunable Electric Eyeglasses following Successful Completed Trials
Kounopt, a leading provider of eyeglasses, has recently come up with the Tunable Electric Eyeglasses, solving the eye sight related problems of the wearers.
The most prominent American online store of eyeglasses, Kounopt, have recently added Tunable Electric Eyeglasses to their asserts. They are designed in a way that they can mock the behavior of natural eye lenses and refocus your vision automatically. What makes these glasses special? Is their ability to refocus the new distance of wearer's sight in just 14milliseconds i.e. 25 times faster than an eye blink.
The central technology of these glasses are the lenses made of glycerin, a clear thick liquid sandwiched between flexible membranes. The lenses are mounted into frames that have an electromechanical system that causes the membranes to bend and adjust their focus. The changes in the focus is done by a computer algorithm that works with two variables. One is the prescription entered by the user and the other is the distance provided by the sensor mounted in the glasses. Thus, allows the liquid lens to bend accordingly. This property of Tunable Electric Eyeglasses will help wearer to use single eyeglasses for focusing multiple distances.
These glasses have been developed by electrical and computer engineering professor Carlos H. Mastrangelo, Ph.D., and his doctoral student Nazmul Hasan, funded by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering at University of Utah. "The glasses incorporate an impressive array of electrical, mechanical, optical, sensor, and computer technologies with the goal of developing a one-size-fits-
Kounopt.com is one of the premium supplier of authentic eyeglasses of multiple brands in the United States. They have always aimed to provide quality product with an updated technology to their customers of all age. Tunable Electric Eyeglasses, available at Kounopt will help people of any age to solve their problem of keeping multiple glasses to focus distinct distances.
For more details about how to buy these Tunable eyeglasses from the online store of Kounopt, please visit their website, call them at their toll-free number 866-869-3630 or email them at admin@kounopt.com
About the Company:
Kounopt.com is one of the leading providers of the quality eyeglasses, frames and sunglasses online. We provide advanced hi-tech freeform lenses using the latest machinery and software from the US and Europe. We have a huge selection of name brand eyeglasses such as Silhouette, Carrera, and Calvin Klein including thousands of discount eyeglasses. Our range of men's eyeglasses, women's eyeglasses and kids' eyeglasses cover full frames, semi-rimless and rimless eyeglasses.
Kounopt
