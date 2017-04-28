 
News By Tag
* Nature Pedagogy
* Natural Play
* Landscape Architecture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Adelaide
  South Australia
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds to deliver keynotes, lectures, and workshops on nature pedagogy in A

 
 
Adam delivering a hands-on workshop
Adam delivering a hands-on workshop
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nature Pedagogy
* Natural Play
* Landscape Architecture

Industry:
* Environment

Location:
* Adelaide - South Australia - Australia

Subject:
* Services

ADELAIDE, Australia - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds will be touring Australia for the month of May to deliver keynote speeches, lectures, and workshops on nature pedagogy and the importance of nature play and natural playgrounds. The first stop in Adelaide, Australia, will have CEO and Founder Adam Bienenstock delivering a keynote and hands-on workshop at the International Association of Nature Pedagogy Conference, hosted by the International Association of Nature Pedagogy, and Nature Play South Australia. Bienenstock will also be delivering keynotes, lectures, and workshops at events hosted by Nature Play Canberra, Nature Play West Australia, Down To Earth, and the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects.

Topics for Bienenstock's presentations include choosing, designing, and implementing natural playgrounds, promoting risky play and outdoor literacy, and reconnecting with nature in an urban society, to name a few. "It's sad but true that kids are spending less time outside," says Bienenstock.  "The solution isn't to ban the screens; the solution is to make the outside space where they play more interesting."

For more information on Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds' tour in Australia, visit naturalplaygrounds.ca/consulting

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds

Twitter: @Bienenstock

Facebook: @BienenstockPlaygrounds

Telephone: 1-800-306-3391

International Association of Nature Pedagogy

Twitter: @NaturePedagogy

Nature Play SA

Facebook: @NaturePlaySouthAustralia

Nature Play WA

Twitter: @NaturePlayWA

Down To Earth

Blog: http://down---to---earth.blogspot.ca/

Australian Institute of Landscape Architects

Facebook: @AusInsLA

Twitter: @AILA_National

- 30 -

Media Contact

Afsheen Hasan

Manager, Digital Marketing & Communications

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds

M: 647-234-5415

E: afsheen@naturalplaygrounds.ca

Contact
Afsheen Hasan
***@naturalplaygrounds.ca
End
Source:
Email:***@naturalplaygrounds.ca Email Verified
Tags:Nature Pedagogy, Natural Play, Landscape Architecture
Industry:Environment
Location:Adelaide - South Australia - Australia
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share