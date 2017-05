Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds to deliver keynotes, lectures, and workshops on nature pedagogy in A

Adam delivering a hands-on workshop

-- Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds will be touring Australia for the month of May to deliver keynote speeches, lectures, and workshops on nature pedagogy and the importance of nature play and natural playgrounds. The first stop in Adelaide, Australia, will have CEO and Founder Adam Bienenstock delivering a keynote and hands-on workshop at the International Association of Nature Pedagogy Conference, hosted by the International Association of Nature Pedagogy, and Nature Play South Australia. Bienenstock will also be delivering keynotes, lectures, and workshops at events hosted by Nature Play Canberra, Nature Play West Australia, Down To Earth, and the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects.Topics for Bienenstock's presentations include choosing, designing, and implementing natural playgrounds, promoting risky play and outdoor literacy, and reconnecting with nature in an urban society, to name a few. "It's sad but true that kids are spending less time outside," says Bienenstock. "The solution isn't to ban the screens; the solution is to make the outside space where they play more interesting."For more information on Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds' tour in Australia, visit naturalplaygrounds.ca/consultingTwitter: @BienenstockFacebook: @BienenstockPlaygroundsTelephone: 1-800-306-3391Twitter: @NaturePedagogyFacebook: @NaturePlaySouthAustraliaTwitter: @NaturePlayWABlog: http://down--- to---earth.blogspot.ca/ Facebook: @AusInsLATwitter: @AILA_National- 30 -Afsheen HasanManager, Digital Marketing & CommunicationsBienenstock Natural PlaygroundsM: 647-234-5415E: afsheen@naturalplaygrounds.ca