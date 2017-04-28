News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sword Active Risk supports the Institute of Risk Management on Risk Agenda 2025
Ground-breaking survey into the future of risk management launches Risk Agenda 2025 project
The purpose of the Risk Agenda 2025 is to stimulate debate within the risk community by examining how enterprise risk management might be delivered in 2025 and by then proposing different ways that the risk management profession might prepare itself for the possible future scenarios.
Keith Ricketts, VP Marketing at Sword Active Risk said; "In the past ten years we have seen both the risk landscape and expectations faced by risk departments change beyond recognition. The globalization of industry, widening communication networks and the rapid changes in technology and demographics have changed the nature of risks that organizations face, in number, complexity and the speed with which they arise.
"This ground-breaking initiative from the IRM will open up debate on what stakeholders, leaders and IRM members can expect from risk management in the future. The findings of this research will help us to shape the future of our profession."
Clive Thompson, CFIRM, Project Director at Willis Towers Watson urged Institute members and others with an interest in the future of Risk Management to get involved by visiting the IRM website and completing the Risk Agenda 2025 survey (https://www.theirm.org/
Here are some of the ways in which people can get involved:
· Complete the Risk Agenda 2015 Survey (https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/
· Attend one of our Regional Roadshows
· Participate in online debates via our LinkedIn group (https://www.linkedin.com/
· Come to the annual Risk Leaders (https://www.theirm.org/
- ends -
NOTES TO EDITORS
About IRM
The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is the world's leading professional body for enterprise risk management. We operate internationally with over 5800 members in over 100 countries – working in all risk disciplines and industries across the private, public and third sectors.
As an independent, not-for-profit organisation we are well-respected advocates of the risk profession. We passionately believe that investment in continuing professional development leads to more effective risk management and improved organisational performance.
We support our members and the wider business community through the development of professional standards. Our qualifications, training programmes, events and thought leadership activities are underpinned by a competency framework. This framework sets out the knowledge, skills and behaviours required of risk professionals at all levels to deal with the demands of a constantly changing, sophisticated and challenging business environment.
For more information please visit: www.theirm.org
About Sword Active Risk
Sword Active Risk makes risk management simple, valuable and personal. Sword Active Risk provides the world's first risk management software that drives business performance by enhancing visibility, accountability and confidence at project, program and enterprise levels. Active Risk Manager (ARM) is the first solution available which integrates Risk Management, Cost Management and Schedule Management to show the real impact of risk, to enable better-informed decisions, and the ability to leverage risk, creating competitive advantage.
Sword Active Risk is the project risk software provider of choice for the world's leading Energy, Infrastructure and Defense projects, working with organizations like the US Air Force, Bechtel, Crossrail, US Federal Aviation Administration, Lockheed Martin, Rio Tinto and Skanska to manage project risk worldwide.
Sword Active Risk has offices in the UK, USA and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.
In September 2013 Active Risk was acquired by Sword Group. For more information please visit: www.sword-group.com
For further information and a detailed view of Sword Active Risk and ARM please visit:
www.sword-activerisk.com
Editors Contacts
Keith Ricketts
Vice President of Marketing
Sword Active Risk
+44 (0) 1628 582500
Keith.Ricketts@
Andreina West/Mary Phillips
PR Artistry
+44 (0) 1491 639500
andreina@pra-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse