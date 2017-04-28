 
The Muller Company's Taj Mahal Medical Center, BOMA's International Award Finalist

 
 
The Taj Mahal is located in Southern California's Laguna Hills
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Muller Company, a full-service real estate company specializing in management, investment and development of commercial real estate in the western United States, announced today that the firm's Taj Mahal Medical Center in Laguna Hills, California, has won the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) Pacific Southwest Regional TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year) Award for Medical Office Building. The Taj Mahal Medical Center will now advance to the international level, where the Taj Mahal Medical Center will be judged against medical office buildings around the world. The project first won the BOMA Orange County TOBY Award.

"We are very proud of the work that we have done to renovate this iconic landmark building in order to provide our tenants with a state-of-the-art facility and outstanding amenities," said Jon M. Muller, principal of The Muller Company. "Our entire team, along with our service providers, care about what we do, and we're honored that this building has been recognized at the regional level and will be competing among the best of the best in the worldwide TOBY competition."

Located at 23521 Paseo de Valencia in Laguna Hills, the Taj Mahal Medical Center is a three-story, 89,000-square-foot landmark mid-century modern building, which was transformed into a "Class A" state-of-the-art medical office building. Situated on a raised podium across the street from Saddleback Memorial Hospital, the neoclassical contemporary architecture is reminiscent of similar landmark buildings like the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the Lincoln Center in New York and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center in Los Angeles. The building is also walking distance to the Laguna Hills Mall, which is currently under renovation and has been renamed Five Lagunas, and Laguna Woods Village (formerly known as Leisure World). Suzi Mier, CPM® is the property manager for the building and Mark Zuvich and Eric Tse of Zuvich Commercial Advisors, Inc. of Irvine, Calif., are the leasing agents.

The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) Awards are the most prestigious and comprehensive programs of their kind in the commercial real estate industry, recognizing quality in buildings and rewarding excellence in building management. During the competitions, all facets of a building's operations are thoroughly evaluated. Buildings are judged on everything from community involvement and site management to environmental and "green" policies and procedures. The competition consists of three levels. The competition begins at the BOMA local association level, winning entries advance from there to the regional level and, finally, regional winners advance to the international level. The Pacific Southwest Regional TOBY covers 12 local BOMA Associations within California, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii. The winners of the international competition will be announced at the 2017 Every Building Conference & Expo in Nashville, Tennessee, during the TOBY Awards Banquet on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

For more information about the Taj Mahal Medical Center, see tajmahalmedicalcenter.com. (http://www.tajmahalmedicalcenter.com/)

About BOMA International
The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International is a federation of 91 BOMA U.S. associations and 18 international affiliates. Founded in 1907, BOMA represents the owners and managers of all commercial property types including nearly 10.5 billion square feet of U.S. office space that supports 1.7 million jobs and contributes $234.9 billion to the U.S. GDP. Its mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence and knowledge. BOMA International is a primary source of information on building management and operations, development, leasing, building operating costs, energy consumption patterns, local and national building codes, legislation, occupancy statistics, technological developments and other industry trends. Visit boma.org for more information.

About The Muller Company
The Muller Company is a privately held real-estate investment, development and management firm with a proven track record of enhancing the value of their properties. Since its inception in 1979, The Muller Company has acquired and operated over 30 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space across greater Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the Inland Empire, Northern California and Arizona. With over 35 years of experience in acquiring and repositioning commercial properties, The Muller Company has partnered with institutional owners such as Blackstone, Green Oak, Northlight Financial, Harbert Management, Walton Street Capital, Colony Capital, GE Capital, Rockwood Capital, PCCP and Oak Tree Capital just to name a few. See themullercompany.com.

