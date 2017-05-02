News By Tag
Deltek's Mary Beth Cockerham to Receive Inaugural Women in Sales Career Excellence Award on June 6
Mary Beth Cockerham has been a sales leader for over 30 years, starting at Sun Microsystems in 1986 before joining INPUT in 2006. In 2010, Deltek acquired INPUT and Mary Beth continued with Deltek, where she is currently the VP of Sales leading the sales teams responsible for all new member acquisitions of GovWin IQ – the industry's leading, market intelligence platform for companies pursuing public sector sales – as well as leader of Deltek's Global Sales Development teams.
Ms. Cockerham is a self-professed "data geek" and enjoys both the science of analytics and the art of coaching that is required of successful sales executives. While she has dedicated her entire career to sales, it became a family business in 2016 when her son graduated from college and became a Sales Development Rep for a local technology firm. He has since moved to a full sales rep position and knows first-hand the joys of a quota-bearing position.
"Mary Beth has had a very successful career in sales and truly embodies the leadership, attitude and drive that is deserving of this recognition. Her outstanding sales track record, including multiple President's Club achievements, are proof of her excellence in the field. In addition, she has been an incredible mentor across our sales organization and has helped make Deltek a great place to work," said Claus Thorsgaard, Executive VP of Deltek Global Sales. "On behalf of everyone at Deltek, I'm thrilled to congratulate Mary Beth on being the first-ever recipient of the Women in Sales Career Excellence Award from IES &BD. I sincerely thank her for all her contributions and look forward to our continued work together."
In its seventh year, the IES Sales Excellence Awards will recognize organizations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership and strategic vision in sales. Last year's award winners include: DLT Solutions, Iron Bow Technologies and WeddingWire.
IES will also be recognizing Paul Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector at Red Hat, with the 7th annual Lifetime Achievement in Sales Award. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS).
About the Institute for Excellence in Sales
The IES provides a wealth of services to selling professionals at companies large and small throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and across the U.S. It is an unbiased and trusted partner for the delivery of sales programs, speakers, training, services and products. Contact the IES at www.i4esbd.org. A complete list of upcoming IES programs can be found https://i4esbd.com/
About Deltek
Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms and other project-based businesses. For decades, we have delivered actionable insight that empowers our customers to unlock their business potential. 22,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek to research and identify opportunities, win new business, recruit and develop talent, optimize resources, streamline operations and deliver more profitable projects. Deltek – Know more. Do more.®www.deltek.com
