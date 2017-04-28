News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fitted Doors takes kitchen makeovers to the next level
Most however, found themselves going to their local high street DIY chain or kitchen specialist to find they had to strip out the entire kitchen including worktops, hardware and appliances and pay for a completely brand new kitchen to be fitted which takes time, creates mess and above all, costs a lot of money.
That was until there was Fitted Doors Ltd – a brand new service recently launched in Maidstone, Kent that offers made-to-measure replacement kitchen doors, drawer fronts and worktops that cost a fraction of the price of a new fully fitted kitchen.
As Managing Director Jon Buggs explains, this concept has taken the mid-Kent area by storm:
"Our customers just love the fact they can get a new look kitchen in any style, colour or finish they choose and not have to even empty the cupboards! What's great about our service is it offers homeowners the perfect solution to upgrading a tired old kitchen without spending several thousand pounds on a refit. It's perfect for anyone on any budget!"
As Jon continues to explain, their kitchen makeover service is in high demand and makes the whole process quicker and easier…
"Designing and purchasing a brand new kitchen is stressful. Our service makes the whole process enjoyable and pain-free. There's zero hassle as we help our clients choose the most suitable style doors and drawers to give their kitchen a whole new look in minutes and within a few days, we've completed the job without any mess or noise. With Fitted Doors, you get a new kitchen in days, not weeks!"
Clearly this offering is in high demand as Jon explains how the company is growing fast…
"We already cover the entire ME postcode area of mid-Kent and soon we'll have showrooms all across the county including Tonbridge, Canterbury, Bromley and Dartford. People simply love the concept and we're confident, we'll soon be the South East's number one kitchen transformation specialists!"
You can find out more about Fitted Doors' impressive range of kitchen upgrades including door fronts, drawers, worktops and more by visiting at their website at https://www.fitteddoors.co.uk/
Notes for Editors
Fitted Doors specialises in fitting brand new kitchens, replacement kitchen doors & kitchen transformations - all made-to-measure!
For more information on the company and their services, please visit their website at https://www.fitteddoors.co.uk/
Contact
Jon Buggs
Tel: 01622 725649
Email: sales@fitteddoors.co.uk
Contact
Jonathan Buggs
***@fitteddoors.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse