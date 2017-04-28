News By Tag
Carrier oils looking highly demanded zone in Egypt, USA and Israel
Say thanks to AOS Products: www.aosproduct.com and team, really from India looking most demanded zone for carrier oils like Jojoba, Sesame and Avocado etc.
Exclusive Collection offered by Indian Brand name.
To know more about of Carrier oils vs. Essential oils, first you realize that there are several wonderful carrier oils uses to mix with Essential oils for example Almond oil, Coconut oil and Grape seed oil, olive oil (also known as Jaitun ka tel) and Jojoba Oil (We can say according to our most looking terms by our special clients as jojoba golden oil or Clear Jojoba oil etc) etc.
AOS Products' top most carrier oils and its brief uses, given here:
Jojoba oil:
· Odorless
· Helpful as natural oil for skin
· Closely resemble
· Non-greasy feeling you may see for skin or Hair care
· Excellent shelf life of Jojoba oil that means it is high stable and often used to extend the self-life other necessary carrier oils.
· Jojoba carrier oil deeply moisturizing the skin
Olive Oil or Jaitun Ka Tel:
· Rich with Vitamins and Minerals
· Excellent carrier oil for hair care
· Olive oil function as strong odor etc
· One of the excellent uses of Olive oil is that weight loss
· Olive oil helpful for making slow down your aging process
· It uses to boost digestions and metabolism problems
· It prevents gall stones and breast cancer etc.
Almond Carrier oil:
· Pure oil of Almond is slightly oily
· This carrier oil is good for health and beauty recipes
· Soothes irritated and dry skin
Grapeseed Oil:
· It is useful in cosmetic products
· To delicate skin, it is truly helpful
· Whether we say about of Odor points, it is relatively odorless etc
Which Essential oil in which you may dilute:
According to sensitivity of Natural carrier oils, you may uses some most demanded essential oils listed as:
· Clove essential oil
· Eucalyptus oil
· Thyme oil
· Cinnamon leaf oil
· Lemongrass, Lime and ginger essential oils etc. Except of these listed essential oils, there are other most important oils are applicable that helpful to dilute with Carrier oils, for more visits our Official Website of AOS Products.
