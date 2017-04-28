Dual Branded Courtyard & Residence Inn To Open In Downtown Phoenix, Arizona

New building features two popular Marriott brands under one roof

-- Marriott International, Inc. today announced that a combined 120-room Courtyard hotel and 200-suite Residence Inn hotel in downtown Phoenix, Arizona will open today. Located at 132 South Central Avenue, the hotels are owned and managed by Hansji Corporation of Anaheim, California. The 20-story property will share an indoor swimming pool and whirlpool spa, a fitness center and 5,733 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 270 people. Each property features custom designed room décor packages that will provide guests with a one of a kind experience.Located in the heart of downtown and 10 minutes from Sky Harbor International Airport, the hotels offer direct access to the Phoenix Light Rail System, and is within walking distance to the Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix Symphony Hall, Herberger Theatre, Comerica Theatre, Orpheum Theatre and the Arizona Science Center. The properties are the closest hotels to the Talking Stick Arena and Chase Field, and the Phoenix Art Museum is also in close proximity."Attracting both business travelers as well as tourists, the downtown Phoenix area is an ideal location for the dual opening," said Janis Milham, senior vice president, modern essentials and extended stay brands for Marriott International. "Each brand offers distinct amenities and services that tailor to all visitors."About The Courtyard Phoenix DowntownCourtyard constantly researches trends and evolves to meet the changing needs of its guests. The latest room design offers hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing and getting ready. The new room design is intuitive and thoughtful, offering flexible yet comfortable spaces that enable technology. Upon arrival, guests can store bags on the "Luggage Drop" and plug personal devices into the "Tech Drop" ledge for seamless technology integration.The Courtyard also offers the Refreshing Business lobby environment, where guests can enjoy an open and bright area outside of their rooms. Along with media pods, complimentary Wi-Fi and a variety of seating zones, the redefined space is ideal for everything from pop-up meetings to social gatherings. The lobby also features The Bistro – Eat. Drink. Connect®, offering casual, flexible seating; easy access to food and high quality, healthy menu options for breakfast; and light evening fare, including snacks, cocktails, wine and beer so guests can unwind.Throughout the hotel, guests can connect with ample electrical outlets. The business library features several computer terminals, along with a printer and separate computer stations dedicated solely to printing airline boarding passes and checking flight status.About The Residence Inn Phoenix DowntownThe Residence Inn Phoenix Downtown offers studio suites. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel's plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite's large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access.The Residence Inn's complimentary breakfast has a variety of great options, including specially made featured items. Guests can start their day off right with healthy food choices and, with a convenient to-go offering, can make sure they do not miss the most important meal of the day.Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the hotel offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel's grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and onsite guest laundry room.Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn participate in Marriott International's award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, contact the Courtyard Phoenix Downtown directly at 602-687-9698, call the Courtyard toll-free number at 800-321-2211 or visit www.marriott.com/phxxt, for the Residence Inn Phoenix Downtown call directly at 602-687-9666 or call the Residence Inn toll-free number at 800-331-3131 or visit www.marriott.com/phxtw.-------------------------------------About Marriott International, Inc.Visit Marriott International, Inc. for company information. For more information or reservations, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.