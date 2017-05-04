Ioara Online Private Limited venturing into eCommerce as an online fashion marketplace for all

Ioara Online Private Limited founded in 2016 is all set and ready to venture into fashion eCommerce with its flagship Ioara.com

Ioara.com MUMBAI, India - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Ioara Online Private Limited was founded in 2016 with the sole aim of resolving the problems on online shoppers in India who seek trending fashion and style products.



While the number of Internet users is growing rapidly, the number of online shoppers are increasing at an high rate. With changing consumer preference and existence of a growing market, huge opportunity has aroused in fashion ecommerce segment. Ioara Online conducted studies to help them analyze buying trends and patterns of Indian Consumers who prefer buying different kind of products online. This study has built analytical grounds for decision making and forecasting for Ioara Online Pvt. Ltd.



Founded by Kamlesh Barariya, aided by Santosh Kadam and Bharat Mange, Ioara.com boasts of a strong core team of talented and hard working eCommerce enthusiasts. Imtiyaz Shaikh seems to be heading the technical aspects of the development of Ioara.com, and Santosh Kadam spearheading the overall website user interface and experience. Kartik Iyer is a keen financial wizard who knows - how a startup can scale up with intelligent cost cutting and budgetary control that can help in making good financial decisions. Bharat Mange handles the vendor acquisition and relationships while Sagar Waghmare will be handling operations and customer relationships.



The company is seeking seed funding and is in talks with major financial institutions and venture capitalists.

They plan to launch the ecommerce marketplace soon and will have high probability of a successful launch.



