May 2017





Ace your competition on Walmart with Walmart Repricer

The Walmart Repricer, built for Cedcommerce's Walmart Magento 1 integration extension users, enables online sellers automate the product pricing on Walmart and hence enables them to win buy box.
 
 
walmart-repricer-new
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Walmart Repricer a tool that enables Cedcommerce Walmart Magento 1 users to automate their product's pricing on Walmart.com has been launched now. The extension works as a channel, aimed at eliminating the manual research of competitors pricing by the Magento 1 users.

Features:

The sellers can enable the settings for each of the products being offered at Walmart. This extension compares the Walmart Magento users' pricing with that of competitors and then, based on the set of input values by the users, reprices the cost of products to help it win Buy box or the top position.

Availability  & Pricing:

The extension can be downloaded from the Cedcommerce Website's product page and its costs $99.

About Cedcommerce:

Started in 2010, the company recently BECAME THE OFFICIAL CHANNEL INTEGRATION PARTNER OF WALMART and has been involved in over 1000 ventures – customizing solutions to address unique needs of online sellers. Fuelled by its rich experience, the company has developed highly popular Walmart Magento 2 Integration and Jet Magento integration app being used by 500+ sellers across United Stated of America. And recently, it  The company offers all the products that make selling easier on e-commerce

http://cedcommerce.com/magento-extensions/walmart-repricer

Contact
Cedcommerce
Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
***@cedcommerce.com
Source:cedcommerce
Email:***@cedcommerce.com Email Verified
