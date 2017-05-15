News By Tag
Irresistible Ramadan Offers at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Share the true spirit of Ramadan with your loved ones in the exquisite surroundings of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. Plan your gatherings in advance and take advantage of the Early Bird Offer
Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "Ramadan is a very special time for families and the joy of sharing food with your loved ones during Iftar is an experience to be cherished. We are proud of the culinary excellence of our chefs lead by Executive Chef Winfried Helmetag who have made elaborate arrangements keeping in mind the diners' preferences. We offer different venues perfect for Ramadan celebration.
Ramadan 2017
International Iftar buffet at Loumi
This Ramadan, a sumptuous culinary feast awaits you with a wide selection of Arabic delicacies and International Iftar buffet at Loumi restaurant, daily from sunset to 8pm.
Get 30% off when booking before 15th May 2017
Group bookings for 10 people and above will get 1 diner free
AED 149 net per person inclusive of soft beverages and Ramadan juices
AED 75 net for children aged 5-12 years old and those below 5 years old dine complimentary
Venue: Loumi
Days: Ramadan period only
Time: Sunset to 8pm (after 8pm, regular buffet packages starts)
For inquiry or reservations, call +971 4 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@
Special private Ramadan event at Al Garhoud Ballroom
Early Bird Offer: Start planning your Ramadan gathering and confirm your booking before 15th May 2017 and get 20% off on special event packages. Terms and conditions apply
Applicable for minimum of 35 guests
For inquiry or reservations, call +971 4 702 8888 or +971 50 100 7704
Email: sales.mahd@millenniumhotels.com
Italian Iftar set menu at Da Vinci's
Experience treasured and truly unique time during the Holy Month of Ramadan at the Italian Trattoria, Da Vinci's. We will provide the ideal service and relaxed environment for families and groups as they break the fast and share quality time with each other. Savour the delicious Iftar set menu with a mix of Ramadan specialties and Italian flavours for the price of AED 120 net per person from sunset to 8pm daily.
Venue: Da Vinci's
Date: May 25th until June 25th 2017
Time: from Sunset to 8pm
For inquiry or reservations, call +971 4 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@
About Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
The award-winning Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a contemporary lifestyle destination for those who desire to be at the centre of Dubai's pulsating business and cultural scene. Named Middle East's Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2016 for the fifth time since 2008, this exceptional hotel is conveniently located near the Dubai International Airport just five minutes' drive away from Terminal 1 & 3, city's major central business, historical districts, tourist spots, shopping centres and entertainment hub.
Featuring 341 spacious guestrooms including Superior & Deluxe Rooms, Club Suites, and Executive Deluxe Suites, rooms are equipped with outstanding amenities. Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai caters to discerning global business and leisure travellers, and is known for its engaging service. On site are a distinctive choice of restaurants and bars, newly spacious Al Garhoud ballroom with 6,448 sq.ft. space, 8 meeting rooms with high-end meeting facilities and a range of leisure options including superb large outdoor swimming pool and
fully-equipped fitness centre.
For more information about the hotel, visit www.millenniumhotels.com
For Hotel Marketing inquiries, contact:
Sheryl Aquiatan
Assistant Marketing Manager
04 702 8864 / 04 702 8888
sheryl.aquiatan@
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Hina Bakht
+971506975146
***@mpj-pr.com
