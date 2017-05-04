News By Tag
Preply: 10 Tips on How to Become a Successful Freelancer
Besides, freelancing opens many opportunities for those on the other side. Companies can find great specialists at lower cost, and those who are looking to learn English can learn it and practice with native speakers of English. Because who said that freelancing is only for web developers and designers?
Regardless of the profession you choose, becoming a successful freelancer takes some preparation and knowledge. So, here are ten tips to help you on the way to your dream job.
• Focus on your freelance business
From now on you are your own boss, accountant, HR manager, etc. If you don't take this business seriously then it won't get you anywhere, and you'll be back to square one. i.e. the office.
• Do your research
There are a couple of the biggest websites for freelancers looking for a job, however, they are not for everyone. Let's say you're an American who's willing to teach English to people across the globe. First things first, find the best fitting website to create a profile on. Second, look at what other native speakers of English (https://preply.com/
• Work on your pitch
Once you know your competitors, it's time to work on your profile. Make sure that the title is short, simple and clearly states your strong sides. In an overview sections, include the information about your prior work experience, benefits, and reasons why you should be chosen.
• Set up your office
Despite the fact that you're trying to escape the office atmosphere, having a proper workplace is vital. First of all, it helps productivity. Sitting at a desk or table helps keep the work mood much better than being snuggled up in a blanket. Second, of all, you will most definitely have face to face conversations with clients and prospects, so having a nice background on the screen in important. It shows that you take your work seriously.
• Befriend task management
Keeping it all together is important if you want to keep your head above the water. So, become best friends with a calendar, task manager or a simple notebook to put down all that needs to be done. Experiment with the tools to find the most convenient and efficient ones.
• Zone out when needed
Often times freelancers set up their offices at home which means that they can get distracted by family, pets, friends and social media. These distractions are harmful not only because they take up time but also because they hinder productivity. Once you got distracted, it will take up to 15 minutes to get back to what you were doing. So, to get work done, lock up in a room. turn off your phone and block social media to get those long uninterrupted chunks of time.
• Separate work and play time
Working at home may blur the boundaries between work and "Me" time. Especially if your schedule is floating. In order to avoid burning out, set clear boundaries to your work and rest time. Be it three hours' work, three hours play, or 8 hours work and the rest of the time is play.
• Understand the value of "No!"
Being self-employed means that you're responsible for the eventual income. Understanding that you may try to take on every project offered. But having too much at your table means that you will not be able to do a good job on each project. So, learn the value of the word "No". Take as much responsibility as you're capable of handling.
• Stick to the ritual
If you're going full-time freelance, then make sure to stick with or build your own workday rituals. Jumping out of bed and right to your laptop might sound appealing, however, you will still need some time to wake up. So, get up before you get to work, brush your teeth, dress up, have breakfast or coffee, walk your dog, etc. Once you're all awake, get busy!
• Monitor your success
As mentioned before, freelancing is like a business, so it has to be treated as such. Any business needs numbers in order to evaluate success. Keeping track of how much revenue your profile is generating and which freelance platform is bringing the most customers is vital. It sheds light on areas that need improvement.
