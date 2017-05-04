News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Modulek & footprintarchitects presents Linwood School VR Tour
The Bournemouth-
Director Peter Wards says:
"Virtual reality has the ability to change the dialogue between designer and client by communicating buildings at a very early stage in the design process. We're always looking for innovation in the way we do things and embrace the offerings of new technology. We're really proud to be able to engage and include the children and staff of Linwood school in the exciting transformation of their learning environment."
A ground-breaking project and the first of this kind in the UK, showcasing an innovative building brought to you by two pioneering teams, Modulek LTD and footprintarchitects.
For more please visit: https://www.modulek.co.uk/
Contact
John Vasilikakis
***@modulek.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 04, 2017