Modulek & footprintarchitects presents Linwood School VR Tour

-- The pioneering collaboration of Modulek LTD and footprintare excited to announce an innovative VR 360 tour of the forthcoming modular school building of Linwood School in Bournemouth. On Friday, 5th of May 2017, the students of Linwood School will have the chance to experience first-hand a virtual reality tour of their future two storey building.The Bournemouth-based architectural practice has harnessed the latest 3D modelling software, offering incredibly high-resolution imagery to create a fully immersive and highly realistic experience. Whilst the new classrooms are still being built the students will have already explored their new educational environment via a virtual reality headset coupled with a 3D walk-through engaging them in the design process. The technology transports the client into the design and allows them to imagine how they may use the space, ensuring their aspirations are met.Director Peter Wards says:"Virtual reality has the ability to change the dialogue between designer and client by communicating buildings at a very early stage in the design process. We're always looking for innovation in the way we do things and embrace the offerings of new technology. We're really proud to be able to engage and include the children and staff of Linwood school in the exciting transformation of their learning environment."A ground-breaking project and the first of this kind in the UK, showcasing an innovative building brought to you by two pioneering teams, Modulek LTD and footprintFor more please visit: https://www.modulek.co.uk/ news/