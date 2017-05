Thiel College's Dietrich Honors Institute members collects goods for local nonprofit agency

Thiel College's Dietrich Honors Institute is collecting household items, small appliances, clothing, and canned goods which will be donated to The Good Shepherd in Greenville.

-- The Dietrich Honors Institute at Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/), a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, is collecting goods from students until May 5. The drive is collecting household items, small appliances, clothing, canned goods and similar objects and is intended to prevent gently-used items from being thrown away. Items will be donated to The Good Shepherd in Greenville, Pa.Students can drop off items on or before May 5 at the institute's office located on the second floor of Greenville Hall."The Dietrich Honors Institute is not only about academic excellence, but also community involvement and social service," said Kourtney Polvinale '16, who works in the Office of Admission and Dietrich Honors Institute. "We completed projects in the past that have reached the world at large by helping to stop malaria and sending money to refugees for clean water, and, now, we would like to do a project that sends a helping hand to brothers and sisters in our local community. Any donations would be greatly appreciated."The Good Shepherd is a multi-denominational ministry established in 1991 to serve the economically challenged of the greater Greenville community.The Thiel College Dietrich Honors Insitute endeavors to help students become full human beings whose breadth of knowledge, strength of character and thoughtfulness of action make them natural leaders in the world. The DHI curriculum offers students a distinctive set of core courses. Eligibility is based on a 3.5 GPA and a reading and math test score of at least 1100 (SAT) or 24 (ACT, composite).Thiel College ( https://www.thiel.edu/ about ) (https://www.thiel.edu/)is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors ( https://www.thiel.edu/ academics/majors- areas-of-study ), 25 varsity sports (http://www.thielathletics.com/), and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.