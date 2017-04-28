News By Tag
UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention officially opens Dubai Specialized Dental Center in Al Hamriya
Newly inaugurated dental facility to offer state-of-the-art health & therapeutic services to local community
Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry's Health and Prevention Health Centers and Clinics Sector, stated that dental services offered by the Ministry have witnessed a remarkable development in accordance with the highest international standards. He said that this is in line with the Ministry's efforts to upgrade its services to achieve its development plans as well as the aspirations of patients and reviewers. He remarked that the opening of the Center will have a positive impact on the preventive dental program and the well-being of patients in primary healthcare centers.
Dr Hussain Al Saleh, Director General of Dubai Specialized Dental Center added that the centre offers several dental care services through multiple departments such as general dentistry and specialties including Prosthodontics, Dental Implants, Endodontics, Oral surgery, Pedodontics, and Orthodontics. The Center also features a special laboratory for the manufacture of teeth along with facilities such as three-dimensional rays and a special sterilization section that follows global infection control standards. It is open seven days a week from Sunday to Thursday from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm.
Dr. Al Saleh pointed out that the Center adopts modern concepts in dentistry to provide the highest standards of health and therapeutic services through excellent medical and administrative competencies to meet the aspirations of the community. "In our keenness to provide excellent service to our patients, we have always kept pace with quality programs in healthcare,"
"We are working on the international accreditation for the Center and are reviewing technical requirements for the entire process. The development plan aims to provide training courses to doctors at the beginning of next year so that they can attain further specialization and excellence,"
