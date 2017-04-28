News By Tag
Award-Winning Branding Expert Shakira M. Brown Launches New Webinar Series for Real Estate Agents
The exclusive Real Estate Brand Equity webinar will reveal the fundamentals of branding to get more listings and increase sales
"Good branding is critical to the success of real estate agents because it affects how the agent is perceived and discovered by potential buyers and sellers," says Brown. "Did you know 90% of real estate agents fail in their first year? It's not because they're bad agents, it's because they didn't invest in themselves."
In just 60 minutes, attendees of the live webinar will learn to:
· Win more referrals by differentiating your client service from other agents
· Discover how your unique service delivers value to buyers and sellers
· Find out how to define your "audio logo" a.k.a your 30-second elevator pitch that will compel just about anyone to consider working with you
· Register NOW – https://smallbizwhisperer.webinarninja.co/
· Learn more – http://www.pradviser.net/
· Learn to clarify your small to mid-sized real estate brokerage office's brand purpose, vision and values
· Draw more attention to your brand with content creation
Attendees will learn how to successfully attract new clients, close more deals, and continue growing their business, while standing out from the competition. Attendees also have the opportunity to receive a 100% free 30 minute one-on-one video coaching consultation after the webinar to refine what they learn. Learn more about this exclusive webinar (https://smallbizwhisperer.webinarninja.co/
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)"
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services.
Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
SMB Strategic Media LLC
***@pradviser.net
