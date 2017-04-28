News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AEB launches new online survey on role of agile project management in global trade and logistics
Hype or actual trend? AEB survey invites responses about agile project management from leaders in logistics, supply chain management, customs, and exports.
Agility: hype with substance?
"Software developers have been using agile methodologies and techniques for quite some time. Now, we see agile project management popping up more and more frequently in other areas of business as well. Agility has essentially become the talk of the town and a real hype", says Dr. Dirk Hartel from DHBW Stuttgart. "With our survey, we want to find out whether global trade and logistics professionals are using agile methodologies and tools in project management, and if so, what their experience has been", explains Dr. Ulrich Lison, global trade expert at AEB. "That's why this year's research focuses on questions such as: Where do companies stand when it comes to agile project management in global trade and logistics? How are project leaders managing agile projects? And how successful is the methodology really?"
Logistics managers, supply chain professionals, and experts working in the fields of customs and exports in companies of any size and sector are invited to make their voices heard and complete the online questionnaire by 12th June 2017. Every participant who completes the survey will receive a copy of the Global Trade Management Agenda 2018 upon its publication (scheduled for autumn 2017) and will be entered into a raffle to win one of several prizes, including a high-quality laptop backpack, flexible tablet keyboards, and power banks.
Global Trade Management Agenda series
The "Agile Project Management in Global Trade and Logistics" research is part of the "Global Trade Management Agenda" study series – a joint project by software developer AEB and Dr. Dirk Hartel of the University DHBW Stuttgart. The studies in the series examine trending issues in global trade and logistics. The last study, published in late 2016, featured the issue of "Apps in Global Trade and Logistics", and the 2015 edition focused on "Collaboration in the Supply Chain". Download free copies at www.aeb.com/
- Ends -
Contacts
For further information, photos or interview requests, please contact Andrea Krug, Krug Communications Ltd, tel. +44 (0)7740 245 867, email: andrea@krugcomms.com.
About AEB (International)
For over 35 years, AEB has developed software to support the global trade and logistics processes of businesses in the industrial, commercial, and service sectors. More than 5,000 customers from over 35 countries use AEB solutions for transport and warehouse management, import and export management, preference management, and much more. They benefit from enhanced efficiency, compliance, and transparency – domestically and internationally – thanks to features such as customs and embargo checks, improved collaboration with supply chain partners, and automated shipping processes. AEB's portfolio extends from ready-to-go online solutions to comprehensive logistics solutions. The company has offices in the UK, Germany, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, France, and the US, and runs its own certified data centre in Germany.
About DHBW Stuttgart (www.dhbw-stuttgart.de (http://www.dhbw-
Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW), with some 8,300 bachelor students, is among the largest institutions of higher education in the Stuttgart and Upper Neckar regions. The Schools of Business, Engineering, and Social Work collaborate with some 2,000 carefully selected companies and social institutions to offer more than 40 nationally and internationally recognised bachelor work-study programmes. Students alternate in three-month intervals between the university and their training workplace – the "dual partner" – thereby gaining valuable work experience as part of their university education. They benefit greatly from financial independence, solid opportunities in the job market thanks to extraordinarily high placement rates, small class sizes, and an international orientation.
Contact
Krug Communications Ltd
***@krugcomms.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse