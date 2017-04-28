News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)T cell Immunotherapy- Competitive Landscape, Technology and Pipeline
The Report covers the 68+ companies, which are active in this field including 29+ leading companies with 123+ products targeting 44+ different antigens and 15+ different technologies. The Report provides in-depth analysis on the CAR-T cell profiles covering pre-clinical and clinical studies, Collaborations details and Deal values, Technologies and Targeted antigens. The Report provides the CAR-T licensing opportunities, acquisitions, market drivers and barriers followed by SWOT Analysis. The report also describes the unmet needs covered by CAR-T cells highlighting the adverse events, which are major concerns in the market for the usage of CAR-T cells.
Reports Highlights:
CAR-T cell Therapy Pipeline scenario
Collaborations & partnering deals
Current Prominent Research Areas and Key Players
Pipeline product profiles CAR-T Technologies and Targeted Antigens
Licensing opportunities
Market Drivers and Barriers
Scope of report
Overview of the global CAR-T cell therapy pipeline scenario, products and associated companies information
Coverage of global CAR-T cell therapies under development
Competitive landscape of products for key players and related indications
Coverage of licensors, collaborators and Development partners, deal terms and deal values estimation
Pipeline analysis across different phases, emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, mechanism of action, route of administration and molecule type, along with product development activities
Highlights of licensing & collaboration opportunities and funding details
Highlights of latest CAR-T technologies and innovative companies. Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, barriers and drivers in the market along with SWOT analysis
For more details, pricing and sample pages please click here (https://www.delveinsight.com/
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight (https://www.delveinsight.com/
Contact Information:
DelveInsight Business Research
Contact number: +91-11-4568 9769
email: info@delveinsight.com
https://www.delveinsight.com/
Media Contact
info@delveinsight.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse