Media Contact

info@delveinsight.com

End

-- DelveInsight's Report, "Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Immunotherapy-Competitive Landscape, Technology and Pipeline Analysis, 2017" emphasizes on the currently active CAR-T cell products in research and development.The Report covers the 68+ companies, which are active in this field including 29+ leading companies with 123+ products targeting 44+ different antigens and 15+ different technologies. The Report provides in-depth analysis on the CAR-T cell profiles covering pre-clinical and clinical studies, Collaborations details and Deal values, Technologies and Targeted antigens. The Report provides the CAR-T licensing opportunities, acquisitions, market drivers and barriers followed by SWOT Analysis. The report also describes the unmet needs covered by CAR-T cells highlighting the adverse events, which are major concerns in the market for the usage of CAR-T cells.Reports Highlights:CAR-T cell Therapy Pipeline scenarioCollaborations & partnering dealsCurrent Prominent Research Areas and Key PlayersPipeline product profiles CAR-T Technologies and Targeted AntigensLicensing opportunitiesMarket Drivers and BarriersScope of reportOverview of the global CAR-T cell therapy pipeline scenario, products and associated companies informationCoverage of global CAR-T cell therapies under developmentCompetitive landscape of products for key players and related indicationsCoverage of licensors, collaborators and Development partners, deal terms and deal values estimationPipeline analysis across different phases, emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, mechanism of action, route of administration and molecule type, along with product development activitiesHighlights of licensing & collaboration opportunities and funding detailsHighlights of latest CAR-T technologies and innovative companies. Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, barriers and drivers in the market along with SWOT analysisAbout DelveInsightDelveInsight ( https://www.delveinsight.com/ ) is a Business Consultant company and serves as a Knowledge partner across the value chain of Pharmaceutical Industry. With the use of proprietary databases and analytical models, DelveInsight provides cutting-edge market and pipeline analysis and API intelligence across all therapy areas to the Pharma and biotech sector, helping clients to quantify market events and evaluate their impact on the valuation of products, portfolios, and companies.Contact Information:DelveInsight Business ResearchContact number: +91-11-4568 9769email: info@delveinsight.comhttps://www.delveinsight.com/