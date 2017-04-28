News By Tag
Copper Utensil Online Starts Their Manufacturing Unit in India
After being in the wholesale and retail business for more than a year, the online seller is trying to find its niche in the copper manufacturing market. With their new manufacturing unit, they are planning to convert their innovative ideas into an amazing new range of copperware. With the commencement of their manufacturing unit, the customers will be able to get their hands on some of the most innovative copperware designs available in the market.
"We aim to serve our customers with the best possible variety and thus decided to gear up and start our own manufacturing unit to create our own innovative ideas. With our manufacturing starting very soon, we promise our customers an expanded and innovative variety of products", said the CEO Raghav Bachhas.
All the soon to be launched products along with the existing products can be purchased from their website www.copperutensilonline.com. Those interested in wholesale business may drop their queries at https://www.copperutensilonline.com/
"Copper Utensils Online " is our endeavor to make high-quality copper-ware available to you at your doorstep for the most reasonable prices. It is our aim to bring the benefits of copper utensils to every household all over the world. We also take immense pride in saying that all our products go through stringent quality checks to ensure the best quality for our customers.
Contact
Copper Utensils Online
+91-9711120231
***@copperutensilonline.com
