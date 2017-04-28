 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Orthopedic Navigation System Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Orthopedic Navigation System Market is valued at $XX million in 2015 and is expected to reach $XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2022. High patient awareness levels, technological advancements and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the major drivers in the market. The major trends include vehicle quality improvement and technician capabilities. Knee navigation system dominated the overall division in terms of revenue due to the rising usage of computer assisted surgery for knee replacement actions and wide applications of surgical navigation system in knee replacement surgeries.

Germany dominated the Europe orthopedic navigation system market in terms of revenue due to the occurrence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditures and higher number of joint replacement procedures in the region. On the other hand, UK is projected to witness a vast growth due to high investments in R&D aimed at joint-replacement-device development and consumer awareness.

Some of the key players in the market include Stryker Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Amplitude, Zimmer-Biomet Inc., MicroPort Medical, Medtronic Plc, Orthokey Italia SRL, Brainlab AG, DePuy Synthes, Inc, Siemens Healthcare Corporation, GE Healthcare Ltd, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, CAScination AG, Djo Global, Inc., Globus Medical, Integra Lifesciences Corporation and Smith & Nephew, Plc.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/orthopedic-navigation-s...

Applications Covered:

• Hip Surgery
• Spine
• Knee Surgery

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/orthopedic-navigation-system-market

