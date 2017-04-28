News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Composite Garden Decking Adds £14.7k to Average Property Values of East of England Homes
Dura Composites and Boydens have revealed that homeowners typically add 5% to the value of their home by installing decking in their gardens. With the average property price in the East of England quoted by Barclays as £294,000, this adds £14,700.
Dura Composites have estimated the average decking material cost for a 3-bed terrace for customers in the East of England at approximately £2,126. Given the 5% rise in property value estimated by Boydens, this provides an almost sevenfold return on investment.
Dura Composites have also revealed a recorded growth in sales of 367% of its Dura Deck composite decking and composite Dura Cladding over the past 5 years.
Managing Director of Dura Composites, Stuart Burns, explains how installing decking can be an effective way of raising the value of a property.
"Whilst a property's value can increase over time naturally, if you're planning improvements to your home it's important that you focus on those aspects which can make a real difference should you decide to move on in the future. Installing composite decking is a great way to achieve this.
"At Dura Composites, the warranty that comes with Dura Deck in a residential or commercial application can be transferred during its 10 year period, from the purchaser to the subsequent buyer of the property, thus strengthening its appeal both for the initial purchaser and for subsequent owners."
Boydens Marketing Manager, Paul Howe, explains further the influence home improvements can have both on a property's asking price and the mindset of the potential buyer.
"There are several ways people can add value to their homes; from larger projects, such as building an extension or conservatory, to simpler tasks such as installing decking. Having a well-maintained and presented home and garden maximises the desirability and therefore the ultimate value of your property."
For more information about Dura Composites, visit the website at http://www.duracomposites.com/
For more information about Boydens, visit http://www.boydens.co.uk/
Contact
Kerry Sheahan Better Agency
***@betteragency.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse