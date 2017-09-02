News By Tag
Australian Film Showcase in Bengaluru
"I am delighted to be partnering with the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy for our first ever Australian Film Showcase in Bengaluru." Mr Kelly said at media conference announcing the launch of the event. "Our objectives are both to introduce Australian cinema to the people of Bengaluru and to promote collaboration between the Australian and Kannada film industries."
"The Australian film industry is strong, producing high quality domestic films, contributing to many more international projects (particularly for Hollywood) and exporting a wealth of talent, including actors, directors, cinematographers and special effects artists," Mr Kelly explained. "Australians have won 43 Oscars from 154 nominations and actors such as Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett are only a few of the army of Australian acting talent found in many major Hollywood productions."
"Australia makes great films, and the Australian Film Showcase will be an unique opportunity to see eight, widely acclaimed Australian-made films featuring leading Australian and international stars," Mr Kelly said. The films will be screened at INOX, Mantri Square, Malleswaram, Bengaluru on Friday12, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14May 2017."All screenings are open to the public free of charge," Mr Kelly announced.
Two renowned Australian film personalities associated with the opening night film 'Red Dog: True Blue' –Actor/Producer Bryan Brown and Producer Nelson Woss - will be participating in Australian Film Showcase events in Bengaluru. 'Red Dog: True Blue' was only released in Australia on 26 December 2016, and has never been seen before in Asia.
"We will be taking advantage of the participation of Bryan and Nelson to open a dialogue with the vibrant South Indian film industry on film collaboration"
The eight films being screened in the Australian Film Showcase are:
- 'Red Dog: True Blue', starring Jason Isaacs and Bryan Brown
- 'Lion', starring Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and David Wenham
- 'The Dressmaker', starring Kate Winslet, Liam Hemsworth and Hugo Weaving
- 'Red Dog', staring Josh Lucas and Rachael Taylor
- 'Force of Destiny', staring David Wenham and Shahana Goswami
- 'The Sapphires', starring Chris O'Dowd and Jessica Maubouy
- 'Swerve', starring Emma Booth
- 'Dirty Deeds', starring Bryan Brown, Sam Worthington, Sam Neil and John Goodman
In addition to the public screening program, the Australian Film Showcase will also include an exclusive Red Carpet Gala Opening Dinner for select film, business and government invitees on 11 May, and a Film Collaboration Workshop for film makers on 12 May 2017.
The Australian Film Showcase in Bengaluru is also supported by the Victorian Government, Western Australian Government, Queensland Government and the Australian Alumni Association (Bengaluru). It follows very successful showcase events in Chennai in June 2015 and Hyderabad in April 2016.
For more information visit http://chennai.consulate.gov.au
Australian Film Showcase 12-14 May, INOX, Mantri Square, Malleswaram, Bengaluru.
Complimentary passes will be available for members of the public at the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, Badami House, Opp. BBMP Office, NR Square, Bengaluru and INOX Leisure, Mantri Square, Malleswaram, Bengaluru.
Advance reservations are not available.
