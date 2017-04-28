 
Recruitive Integrates with Carehome.co.uk

CANNOCK, England - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Recruitment Software provider, Recruitive, has added carehome.co.uk to its extensive panel of almost 2,000 job boards

Carehome.co.uk is the leading Go-To resource for the care home sector, providing everything from reviews, jobs, news, products and services to over 200,000 industry subscribers. They have the leading care home jobs board, which is used by thousands of people looking for a new career in the care industry. With a database of around 50,000 CV's they provide a valuable resource for anyone looking to recruit a care professional.

Andrew Bennett, Marketing Manager at carehome.co.uk comments: "We have around 5,000 jobs posted on our carehomes.co.uk jobs board every month. Integrating with Recruitive Software made perfect sense and another step forward in ensuring our services are available to as many care professionals as possible."

Carla Fern, Operations Director at Recruitive comments; "We are delighted to welcome the integration between ourselves and carehome.co.uk, we have many clients within the care sector that will benefit from being able to post job vacancies to this new job board via our recruitment software."

