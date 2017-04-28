 
Jetblue Airways Flight Deals & Booking Phone Number

 
 
Listed Under

HONOLULU - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- JetBlue is a New York-based low-cost air service that started operating in 1998. Its principal operating base is JFK International Airport. Its other main operating bases are Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Logan International Airport, Long Beach Airport, Luis Muñoz Marín Int'l Airport, and Orlando International Airport.

JetBlue airlines features

Flying on JetBlue is always a different experience for the flyers. People prefer this air carrier because of its several friendly services and cheap rates:

·        Live TV with 36 channels is always available on this airline.

·        Flyers always enjoy a wide array of snacks and beverages free. There are attractive food and snack boxes area available at low prices for those who want to eat a little more.

·        The "Even More" and "Mint" are two brand services of this air carrier that offers several other facilities at reasonable prices.

JetBlue facilities and information over telephone

JetBlue's official website is equipped with all modern features to book flights, hotels, cars, and cruises instantly. They also provide detail information on vacation destinations. Detailed information on all these matters can be obtained from JetBlue airways phone number.

Complete flight management is possible through the phone number, it includes all the latest news regarding paid and free services, a present flight status, changing and cancellation of the reservation, etc.

Passengers can also take help of expert executives while facing any issue in handling the web-based booking, online check-in, cancellation of reservations, etc.

JetBlue serves about 100 destinations, including 30 international destinations, like the Bahamas, Haiti, Antigua and Barbuda, Costa Rica, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Mexico, etc. The airline is presently sharing codes with 40 other international and national carriers. Details on destinations and flights availability could be known just by dialing JetBlue Airways phone number.

More Info at http://www.myteches.com/jetblue-airlines-customer-service
