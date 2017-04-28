 
Industry News





Ministry of Health & Prevention Undersecretary visits Shees Health Center in Sharjah

Visit aimed to determine level of health services provided to community
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- UAE, May 4, 2017 - Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), was accompanied by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for Hospitals Sector at MOHAP, on a recent visit to Shees Health Centre in Khorfakan, Sharjah. The visit aimed to determine the level of health services provided to the community and discuss their needs, in adherence with the ministry's strategy to provide excellent health services while improving work systems and developing its facilities according to the best international standards.

Al Olama was received by the Centre's director and staff members. He noted his satisfaction with Shees Health Care Centre, and the operational capacity of its facilities and staff. Al Olama also expressed his satisfaction with the Health Centre's management, and noted the importance of ensuring efficiency across all operations to achieve the happiness of patients.

Patients of the Centre expressed their happiness over Al Olama's visit, which reflects the government's efforts to ensure the happiness of the community while providing the best healthcare and preventative services. Staff members also voiced their happiness, noting that the visit had a positive impact them.

To conclude his visit, Al Olama emphasized the ministry's commitment to developing its medical services and continuing its efforts to serve the community by providing excellent healthcare. He commended the performance of the Centre's staff and urged them to exert all efforts to meet the needs of patients, as they are the ministry's most important priority.
Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
Moh
Health
Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
