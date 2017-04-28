 
Skill On Wheels- Enjoy the best driving instructions and flexible driving with us

Get rid of your 'L' plates and become a professional driver within a few months
 
 
driving lesson Werribee
driving lesson Werribee
 
WERRIBEE, Australia - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Skill On Wheels is the first driving institution in Australia that is hiring Indian female driving instructors to teach the students. The instructors are bold, determined, strict and skilled enough to train the students about safe driving. They boost confidence in the youth and help them to fight their fear.

Why should you choose this school?

Driving is also an art and it too requires some specific skills to get the vehicle under the control of the driver. This driving school in Werribee is doing a fantastic job in training the students in the right process. The students get the chance to learn the techniques to handle the car, drift the car, stops during emergencies, and other skills that are required on the road.

What more?

Furthermore, this school is the member of ADTAV, accredited to the Keys2Drive program, offers flexible timing, allots automatic car, and pick up & drop facility to the students so that the courses become convenient for the students to pursue. As there are different driving courses, the school should offer lucrative options to the students to make them opt the programs.

Know the trainers

The female trainers are equally experienced and competent that further bestows a trust by the students. The instructors keep a healthy relationship and a comfortable ambiance surrounding the students so that they can come up with their problems and let the trainers solve them with ease. Solo driving is only provided when the trainer feels he or she has achieved the level of a driver.

About the schools- Skill On Wheels is a driving institution in Australia, allowing the students to learn safe and confident ride on the road. The school has become a reputable institution for teaching the students the right driving method on the road. The candidates who are enrolling themselves for the driving classes get a permanent solution of their 'L' plates and remove them from the car. The school hires Indian female driving instructors who are experienced in this domain to train the students. Surprisingly, this institution is accredited to the Keys2Drive program, provides the learners to enjoy free driving lesson. This program is a national incentive funded by the Federal Government of the country. Moreover, the institute also allows the students to enjoy the flexible timings. They are free to take up the classes anytime they like between 8 am to 7 pm, 7 days a week.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Address- Tweed Court, Werribee, Victoria 3030

Email- alkadas70@yahoo.com

Contact- +61 413 429 076

Website- http://www.skillonwheels.com.au/

Skill on Wheels
alkadas70@yahoo.com
