AquaBlade® flushing technology sets new standards in toilet hygiene
· Quieter: 25% noise reduction in comparison to traditional toilets
· Smarter: Water flow has been engineered to ensure optimal usage & benefits
· Winner of multiple international awards for revolutionary flush performance and innovative design
Dubai, May 2017
According to the International Scientific Forum on Home Hygiene (IFH), bathrooms, and especially toilets, can be a particularly virulent breeding ground for microorganisms. Appropriate sanitary precautions, —such as an efficient, splash-free toilet flush—prevent the spread of dangerous germs, advises the IFH.
Ideal Standard's revolutionary AquaBlade® flush technology reaches unprecedented standards of hygiene and provides the excellence in sustainability today's consumers expect. It builds upon almost forty years of innovative standards in toilet hygiene: Ideal Standard invented the first toilet with no overhanging rim in 1979.
With standard toilets, around 20% of the bowl remains unrinsed after flushing. The patented AquaBlade® technology, introduced in 2015, optimizes the water flow within the bowl, ensuring significantly better hygiene. AquaBlade® employs innovative Microslot technology: A fully glazed channel system guides an unbroken stream of water through two nozzles from the upper rim of the toilet bowl, providing a powerful, all-round flush. 100% of the surface beneath the channel is flushed and kept spotlessly clean. This innovative system, together with its smooth, almost unbroken surface, makes the AquaBlade® not only cleaner, but easier to clean, as the flush does the work. The optimal flushing, even at low water volumes, is the most effective use of water possible. It also greatly reduces splashing during the flushing process in comparison to standard rimless bowls, meaning far less cross-contamination, as fewer bacteria particles are released into the air. In comparison with traditional flush systems, the new technology is also much quieter, with an almost 25% reduction in noise. Perfect design meets perfect function. The elegant aesthetic design of the AquaBlade® is also exceptionally clean. No unsightly, overhanging rim means a smooth, almost flat, surface, broken only by a neat, barely visible, line. Recognized design: European market research finds that eight out of ten consumers prefer toilets with AquaBlade® design technology over standard models.
Since being introduced to the market, the innovative AquaBlade® flush system has won multiple awards for its functional design and advanced technology, including the IF Design Award 2015, the Red Dot Design Award and the German Design Award. The patented AquaBlade® technology has also won the Innovation Award for Architecture + Technology, conferred by the architecture journals AIT and Xia Intelligente Architektur.
AquaBlade® is available across many Ideal Standard bathroom ranges and models. These include wall-hung, back-to-wall and floor standing bowls, and the Connect, Connect Air, Tesi, Dea, and Tonic II ranges. Find out more at http://www.idealstandardgulf.com/
About Ideal Standard:
Ideal Standard International, leading provider of innovative bathroom solutions, is a privately-owned company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, operating in over 60 countries across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Ideal Standard MENA, sister company of Ideal Standard International, is focusing on the growth and massive business opportunities of Middle East, Egypt and Africa, with Head Offices in Dubai, UAE.
Ideal Standard heritage is in understanding how bathroom works in totality. With total bathroom solutions as its core business for over 100 years, the company designs, manufactures and supplies ceramic products, bathroom mixers, furniture and accessories, bathing & showering solutions for residential, commercial and institutional buildings. Ideal Standard is the company's international flagship brand for bathroom solutions across all regions. Moreover, the company owns leading European brands: Jado, Armitage Shanks, Ceramica Dolomite, Porcher and Vidima.
Ideal Standard Gulf, the business entity encapsulating the Middle East region, operates from its Head Offices in Dubai, UAE. The Ideal Standard, Jado, Armitage Shanks, Ceramica Dolomite, Porcher, Vidima and American Standard branded products are supplied in the Middle East sanitary ware market by esteemed business partners across the different countries.
