High Demand for Hydrocyclones Manufactured by Tega Industries Ltd
Power saving, extra capacity, greater efficiency and life are the hallmarks of the hydrocyclones manufactured by Tega Industries Ltd. The products are in high demand in the market.
"We believe in the PExCEL theory while manufacturing hydrocyclones. It stands for power saving, extra capacity, efficiency and life. This very much explains the quality of our products," said the company's spokesperson.
He further added, "In a competitive environment, it is important to manufacture products at par with international standards. We analyze the current functioning of the auxiliaries of a unit and identify the bottlenecks before supplying our products. We have received favourable reviews for our products and are constantly upgrading our products and services to meet the challenges of the industry."
The unique and efficient wear resistant mineral processing equipment are capable of extra capacity along with high wear life and low power consumption. The unique design of the products reduces pump size and power consumption. Designed with Alfa value, the products operate with pretty high and consistent separation efficiency.
With superior modular and corrosion resistant liners, the wear life is enhanced and downtime is reduced to a great extent. The unit operation analysis are carried out with the help of the latest state-of-the-
The products manufactured are:
· Tega Classification Hydrocyclones
· Column Floatation
· Hydrocyclone Arrangements
· Tega De-Slimming/
· Tega Beneficiation Hydrocyclones
About Tega Industries Limited
Tega Industries Limited is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. The firm has achieved significant achievements in the environment, material handling, mining and mineral processing industries. It is a leader in providing solutions towards spillage control and maintenance in bulk material handling industries. The company has plants across four continents and is the largest non-OEM manufacturer of moulded wear resistant rubber components used in the bulk material and mining industries. Visit https://www.tegaindustries.com/
For more information, contact:
Tega Industries Limited
147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,
New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 053
Phone Numbers: +91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515
Contact
Tega Industries Limited
***@tegaindustries.com
