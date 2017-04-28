 
News By Tag
* Hydrocyclones
* Tega Industries Hydrocyclones
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928


High Demand for Hydrocyclones Manufactured by Tega Industries Ltd

Power saving, extra capacity, greater efficiency and life are the hallmarks of the hydrocyclones manufactured by Tega Industries Ltd. The products are in high demand in the market.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hydrocyclones
* Tega Industries Hydrocyclones

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
* Services

KOLKATA, India - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The hydrocyclones manufactured by Tega Industries Ltd have high demand in the market. With more than 12 years of experience in manufacturing and supplying mining and mineral processing equipments, Tega provides complete engineering and technical support with its array of hydrocyclones.

"We believe in the PExCEL theory while manufacturing hydrocyclones. It stands for power saving, extra capacity, efficiency and life. This very much explains the quality of our products," said the company's spokesperson.

He further added, "In a competitive environment, it is important to manufacture products at par with international standards. We analyze the current functioning of the auxiliaries of a unit and identify the bottlenecks before supplying our products. We have received favourable reviews for our products and are constantly upgrading our products and services to meet the challenges of the industry."

The unique and efficient wear resistant mineral processing equipment are capable of extra capacity along with high wear life and low power consumption. The unique design of the products reduces pump size and power consumption. Designed with Alfa value, the products operate with pretty high and consistent separation efficiency.

With superior modular and corrosion resistant liners, the wear life is enhanced and downtime is reduced to a great extent. The unit operation analysis are carried out with the help of the latest state-of-the-art tools.

The products manufactured are:

·         Tega Classification Hydrocyclones

·         Column Floatation

·         Hydrocyclone Arrangements

·         Tega De-Slimming/De-Watering/De-Griting Hydrocyclones

·         Tega Beneficiation Hydrocyclones

About Tega Industries Limited

Tega Industries Limited is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. The firm has achieved significant achievements in the environment, material handling, mining and mineral processing industries. It is a leader in providing solutions towards spillage control and maintenance in bulk material handling industries. The company has plants across four continents and is the largest non-OEM manufacturer of moulded wear resistant rubber components used in the bulk material and mining industries. Visit https://www.tegaindustries.com/service-category/hydrocycl...  for more.

For more information, contact:

Tega Industries Limited

147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,

New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 053

Phone Numbers: +91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515

Contact
Tega Industries Limited
***@tegaindustries.com
End
Source:Tega Industries Limited
Email:***@tegaindustries.com
Tags:Hydrocyclones, Tega Industries Hydrocyclones
Industry:Industrial
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
http://www.tegaindustries.com/ News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share