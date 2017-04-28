Feast on a 'Three-in-One' Friday Brunch At La Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina

Fridays are family days and La Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina has got the perfect brunch spread across four restaurants. Feast on an indulgent 'three-in-one gourmet' brunch with relaxing Dubai Marina views with the option of indoor

-- Fridays are family days and La Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina has got the perfect brunch spread across four restaurants. Feast on an indulgent 'three-in-one gourmet' brunch with relaxing Dubai Marina views with the option of indoor and outdoor dining spaces. On offer is an extensive variety of dishes from diverse culinary cultures for you to explore and enjoy at Bahar (authentic Iranian restaurant), Promenade (international all-day-dining restaurant) and Hoyamal (Heritage Café).Mr. Siddharth Mehra, General Manager of La Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina, said, "Our Friday Brunch is truly special and features an irresistible variety of international dishes and delectable desserts drawn from the world's most popular cuisines. The setting is fabulous and allows you to have a unique experience combining four restaurants for you to have a hugely enjoyable afternoon with your family or friends".Guests can savour a superb selection of starters, salads, live cooking stations, with the option of chilled seafood, sushi and an array of delectable desserts. Enjoy variety of welcome drinks, complimentary biking around the Dubai Marina area, free WiFi & valet parking. Entertainment for kids including face painting, games, a photo booth, bouncing castle and babysitting, also available.Prices:- 149 AED one adult.- 79 AED for one child. (7 to 11 years old)- Children below 6 years, dine for free.When: Every Friday from 13:30 to 16:30Where: Promenade Restaurant at La Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina.For bookings and more information please contact:T: +971 4 278 5555Email: tablereservation@laverdadubaimarina.com |www.laverdadubaimarina.comAbout La Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai MarinaLa Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina is a fabulous addition to Dubai's luxury hospitality landscape and is equipped with the finest facilities providing uncompromising experiences, signature butler service, exceptional culinary venues, superb swimming pool, state-of-the-art gymnasium and a fun outdoor play area for children. Guests have a choice of 150 individually designed opulent living spaces ranging from spacious one to two and three-bedroom apartments as well as sprawling 4-bedroom villas and duplex penthouses. Each accommodation is fitted to the highest standards with ultramodern furnishings, deluxe bathrooms and fully-equipped kitchens with top-of-the-line appliances. Every possible need, from an on-site washer, up-to-date technology including high speed Internet and complete entertainment with IPTV to daily necessities such as a hair dryer, iron board, safe box and IP telephone and video intercom system are provided in all residences.Each of the penthouses and villas feature private balcony or large deck with a jacuzzi that set the mood for a revitalizing journey. The villas offer an unforgettable retreat with stunning views, a unique modern layout and exotic design accents. A large sun deck in each of these homes allows for a scenic and impressive venue for a gathering of up to 25 guests. Equally unique are the expansive penthouses that evoke an ambiance of luxury with sensational Marina views from the soaring La Verda heights. If you are looking for an opulent home that is more than a temporary getaway, these rooms are exactly where you want to be!To further enhance the guest experience La Verda Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina also offers personalized butler service for villas and penthouses 24-hours a day customizing each guest's stay to their specific needs, tastes and preferences.For media contact:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 6975146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com