Features of the Gaur Wholesale Bazar– For Shopping

This project offers many facilities for shopping and this project developed with the latest trend. This shopping mall contains all kind of items that needed for your home and business.

Contact

09582279644

***@glorice.com 09582279644

End

-- Gaur Wholesale Bazar is one of the luxurious projects of the Garusons Group located at the Noida. This project divided into floors in that 1st floor booked for the Sadar Bazar. Here, you can all kind of the items of your daily requirements such as food, cloth etc at discount price. For entertainment purpose, this mall has INOX and cinema to spend your leisure time with full fun and enjoyment. If you want to wear the top most brand clothes across the world, then you can shop here to buy the branded clothes at best price. Moreover, you can also treat your tongue with the most delicious food from the 7-star hotel, KFC, and MC Donald. Apart from this, you can see the live performance and events by different kind of artists. Hence, the Gaur Wholesale Bazar is the perfect place to entertain you at any time.Now, you have more options to choose from the Gaur city. This project offers many facilities for shopping and this project developed with the latest trend. This shopping mall contains all kind of items that needed for your home and business. Everything in this shopping mall provides plenty of benefits for the customer. This shopping mall has multiples stores, food, office, retail stores, and so on. This is the perfect destination for the weekend purchasing with your loved one. This mall contains all kinds of branded items at the cheapest price. Moreover, this shopping mall also contains national as well as international products at one place. You need not go anywhere to buy all kinds of your home needs simply go to the Gaur Wholesale Bazar.