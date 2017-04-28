 
Industry News





Extentia 'Partner Amplifi is Ranked Among Top Startup Accelerators in India

 
PUNE, India - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- As a part of Starting Up in India series, Inc42 has curated an exhaustive list of homegrown and global accelerators currently active in the Indian startup ecosystem. Amplifi ranks among the top 60. Inc42 is an online startup magazine that covers startups and entrepreneurs in India.

For more info, please checkout http://www.extentia.com/news?n=2017-feb-29974

About Extentia Information Technology

Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skill sets that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience.

End
Source:
Email:***@extentia.com Email Verified
Tags:Startups, Entrepreneurship, India Accelerator Programs
Industry:Business
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Features
