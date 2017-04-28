News By Tag
Stock Images Market Revenue to Cross $4 billion by 2022
Rights-managed (RM) images segment accounts for the largest share of the market. North America represents the largest stock images market.
The report states that the global stock images market, which is on turning point, is going to witness a huge growth during the forecast period. "The global stock images market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period," says the analyst at Beige Market Intelligence. The 109-page report provides the detailed market size and growth forecast for each segment of the market.
Stock Images Market to be dominated by RM Images
In terms of revenue, the RM images segment constitutes a major share to the stock images market. These types of images have a licensing model with limitations on the usage and geography, and they include other types of limitations as mentioned in the licensing agreement. They are used by those end-users who require an image for brand promotion. Since only customers have the right to use these images or videos, RM images are more expensive than RF images. According to the report, RF images are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, as they offer flexibility in terms of usage. The demand for RF images is mainly coming from SMBs and bloggers due to their affordability.
Increased social media advertising by various companies has led to the demand for exclusive images and videos. Since the number of companies advertising on social media is increasing, each company require high-quality and unique images and videos. Thus, the demand for RM images is increasing from various businesses.
North America accounts for the largest share of stock images market with a share more than 45%
A majority population of this region has easy internet access. Thus, the largest number of social media users come from this region. The stock images market in this region is witnessing a high growth driven by increased social media marketing. To attract the attention of users, marketers use high-quality and creative images and videos. Thus, the demand for stock images is increasing. Many stock image suppliers such as Getty Images and Shutterstock are based in North America. These suppliers are increasing their image collection in various fields and collaborating with other stock image suppliers and other companies to increase their presence in other geographies.
The report also includes a comprehensive study of trends, drivers and restraints of the market for the forecast period and also profiles the leading as well as other prominent vendors.
