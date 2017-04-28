Iflix Is Now Available In Jordan & Iraq

Amman, Jordan (May 2017) – iflix, the world's leading Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) service for emerging markets

--– iflix, the world's leading Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) service for emerging markets, is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary service in Jordan & IraqFrom today, consumers can sign up for a 30-day free trial via iflix's website, www.iflix.com, giving them unlimited access to thousands of the world's best TV shows, movies and more on every device they own, with no credit card required and no obligations.Each iflix subscription includes:· Unlimited access to iflix's vast library of thousands of first-run exclusive shows, award-winning TV series, blockbuster movies, popular local and regional content, children's programs and much more;· Access to iflix on up to 5 devices at once, including phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, TVs and other connected devices;· The ability to download TV shows and movies to any phone, tablet or mobile device to binge-watch offline, when not connected to the Internet;· The ability to share their iflix subscription with family or friends and watch shows on two different devices at the same time.· 1 month unlimited access, and only 3JDs (4$) a month after thatFadi Al Sabbagh, iflix Jordan & Iraq Countries Manager commented: "We are incredibly excited to bring iflix's world class service to Jordan & Iraq. Offering users, a fantastic selection of the best TV shows and movies from all over the world, to stream or download on any device of their choice, iflix is primed to revolutionize the way Jordanians & Iraqis consume entertainment.""We understand that countries differ in culture and what local consumers want in each market is different. We are passionate about creating a service specifically for the needs and interests of Jordanians & Iraqis. From content to marketing to distribution, our customers are at the core of everything we do," he added.With over 170 studio and distributor partnerships, iflix offers subscribers the largest selection of iconic, critically acclaimed TV series and fan-favourite films both internationally and locally available in the region. iflix's growing library of exclusive, first run series includes Multi Emmy® winning US phenomena, this year's smash hits, and many more, all available for the first time in with local subtitles . Amongst the hundreds of top shows now available on iflix are every episode of, The Walking Dead, Mad Men, Falling Skies, Fargo,iflix additionally offers an incredible catalogue of kids' content, includingand much more.Monthly retail subscriptions for one month of unlimited access to iflix will be priced at 3 JD per month (4$ per month). Annual subscriptions will receive a 20% discount off the monthly rate and are priced at incredible 30 JDs per year (40 $).iflix is now available to over 1 billion people in 18 territories, including Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sudan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Brunei, the Maldives, Pakistan and Vietnam. The company will continue to roll out its world-class service to key additional emerging markets and regions over the coming months. Offering consumers a vast library of top Hollywood, regional Arabic, popular Turkish and many other local TV shows and movies including many first run exclusives and award winning programs, each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever. iflix subscribers can also download TV shows and movies from iflix's extensive catalogue for offline viewing