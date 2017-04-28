 
Virtual Experience Arcade Opens Flagship Location in Provo, Utah

 
 
PROVO, Utah - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The press and public are invited to the opening of the Virtual Experience Arcade for an engaging and interactive journey through incredible virtual reality worlds as part of the new digital entertainment nightlife in Provo.

Located at 285 Center Street in Provo, Utah, guests can interact in a dozen different virtual worlds including Smashbox Arena, Quivr, Raw Data, Waltz of the Wizard, Audioshield, Space Pirate Training, Island 359, The Bellows and many other single or multiplayer games.

To celebrate the opening, Virtual Experience is offering free 15 minutes of Virtual Reality time by visiting the arcade in person every Thursday in May between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm, or by signing up on their website at https://VEArcade.com

In addition, everyone can compete to win ONE MONTH of FREE VR by obtaining the top score out of all players throughout the month of May in Space Pirate Training, which "nails the purity of an arcade FPS in VR," - PC Gamer.

Virtual Experience Arcade is open Monday through Saturday with show times posted on their website. Additional information about the VR games and to reserve time slots for parties can also be found online at https://VEArcade.com

About Company

Virtual Experience is the new Virtual Reality Arcade. We give you the opportunity to experience the amazing world of Virtual Reality, without breaking the bank. At the price of $25 an hour we make playing Virtual Reality affordable for anyone. It's a family friendly environment with VR experiences for all ages and personalities. We have the top of the line system, the HTC Vive, inside all our Stations which ensures that our customers have the best virtual experience on the market today. We have teamed up with developers at SpringboardVR who have created an interface making it easy to move in and out of games making sure the experience is as immersive as possible. Our top of the line computers ensure that we can keep up with all the new and hottest VR games. We have integrated a booking system on our website so everyone can join in on the fun without worrying about losing their spot or waiting in a long line. We are committed to bringing the best VR experience on the market with a price that everyone can afford.

For more information you can connect with Virtual Experience at:

Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/virtual-experience-provo
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VEarcade
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VEArcade

Media Contact
Spencer Barber
385-236-9573
***@chdigital.com
