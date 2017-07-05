 
Industrial Safety at Discounted Prices – 10% Off on All Safety Supplies on Online Purchases

Good Time to Stock Essential Safety Supplies for Workers & General Safety at Packaging Supplies By Mail Online Store with an Amazing 10% Price Cut on All Online Purchases
 
 
Safety Supplies Sale
Safety Supplies Sale
 
SOLON, Ohio - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- "With us, safety is not a costly affair. Our safety supplies category is stocked with much needed safety accessories and to aid industries pile enough stock, we have announced a whopping 10% slash down in the prices of all the products in this category. We have been surprising our customers and attracting new ones through our frequently announced sale offers. This 10% discount on purchasing safety supplies from us is just another gesture of gratitude to the hard-working laborers and allows organizations to set safety standards," says Justin Billman, spokesperson at Packaging Supplies By Mail.

Our online store is equipped with all kinds of material that is required to stay safe while handling sharp, harmful objects or keep certain materials contamination-free. We have eye care products like intruder and safety goggles, disposable supplies like coveralls, shoe covers, hair nets, beard covers, aprons, and hearing protection like ear muffs and ear plugs. At Packaging Supplies By Mail, we work for the benefit of masses while ensuring safety at work. So, along with packaging and shipping material, we have shelved quality safety supplies at discounted prices to facilitate worker safety and ensure quality treatment at workplaces.

Get 10% off on all safety supplies orders by using the coupon code "SAFETY10" while checking out to avail the discount offer that remains valid up to 5/7/2017. Browse through all our safety supplies products' range and pick the ones relevant to your specific industrial requirements. We assure you that the quality of products is tested as per the latest industry standards. The team Packaging Supplies By Mail invites its customers to enjoy a massive saving on all their safety supplies purchases up to 5/7/2017. Do not forget to enter the code: SAFETY10 before making the final payment. We welcome any suggestions to improvise our service further. Please visit https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com/safety-supplies to have a look at all our safety products or call us at 1-800-456-2467 to place an order.
