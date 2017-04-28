News By Tag
* Android Data Restore Software
* Android Data Recovery Program
* Android Data Retrieval Tool
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Company introduces Android Data Restore Software to recover lost data from android devices
Android Data Restore Software provides facility to restore deleted file and folders from android technology based devices.
Android Data Restore Software provides facility to retrieve deleted files in major data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, virus/worm infected android device, formatted or reformatted drive, improper usage of device, human error, battery failure and other similar data loss conditions. Software recovers lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing android device on computer system.
Software features:
1. Android data recovery tool allows user to recover accidentally deleted data from corrupted android technology based devices.
2. Software provides flexibility to support all major android devices brands such as Samsung, Motorola, HTC, Sony, Micromax and many more.
3. Recovers all deleted file and folders without modifying original data.
4. Software facilitates user to restore all deleted data saved in different types of file extensions.
5. No prior technical knowledge required to operate the software.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.usbrestore.com
Email: support@usbrestore.com
Contact
USBRestore.com
***@usbrestore.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse