Company introduces Android Data Restore Software to recover lost data from android devices

Android Data Restore Software provides facility to restore deleted file and folders from android technology based devices.
 
 
Android Data Restore Software
Android Data Restore Software
 
GHAZIABAD, India - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Android Data Restore Software facilitates user to retrieve lost images, photos, pictures, audio clips, video songs, documents and other similar data from android devices. Android data retrieval tool uses advanced disk scanning mechanism to scan and retrieve all deleted file and folders from android device. Android data restoration program allows user to recover all lost or missing data from various android technology based devices such as android tablet PC, android smart phones and other android devices. Software provides facility to save all recovered data at user specified location on PC.

Android Data Restore Software provides facility to retrieve deleted files in major data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, virus/worm infected android device, formatted or reformatted drive, improper usage of device, human error, battery failure and other similar data loss conditions. Software recovers lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing android device on computer system.

Software features:

1. Android data recovery tool allows user to recover accidentally deleted data from corrupted android technology based devices.

2.  Software provides flexibility to support all major android devices brands such as Samsung, Motorola, HTC, Sony, Micromax and many more.

3. Recovers all deleted file and folders without modifying original data.

4. Software facilitates user to restore all deleted data saved in different types of file extensions.

5. No prior technical knowledge required to operate the software.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.usbrestore.com

Email: support@usbrestore.com

USBRestore.com
support@usbrestore.com
Source:
support@usbrestore.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
