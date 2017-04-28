News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Three-Time NFL Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman Brings Lights Out Clothing Line To Washington DC Area
Merriman Promises Lights Out to be "The Only Active Clothing Brand You Will Ever Need"
Making its local retail debut, the Lights Out collection will be featured on the racks and shelves of the area's top sportswear retailers where many Lights Out fans will get their first glimpse at the former NFL star's line. Hand-picked by Merriman, DTLR has the well-established reputation of being the "go-to" for the area's trend-setting athletic wear.
"DTLR is one of my childhood retailers growing up in Prince George's County," says Merriman. "Getting a chance to sell Lights Out and partner with them is a dream come true," continues the University of Maryland, College Park alum.
The unisex collection is the cornerstone of the active lifestyle brand founded by three-time Pro-Bowler Shawne Merriman and is appropriately named after the linebacker's gridiron nickname "Lights Out." Merriman's eponymous logo appears on all t-shirts and is accompanied by bold graphics that show off Merriman's personal style. With numerous celebrity endorsements and an ever-growing fan base, Lights Out is quickly emerging as the premiere athletic sportswear line for today's modern active lifestyle.
Lights Out enthusiasts can preview the entire collection and make online purchases at http://www.LightsOutBrand.com. The interactive site features links to Lights Out's social media pages, inspirational stories, workout tips, and the "who's who" of celebrities and athletes sporting Lights Out gear.
About Lights Out Brand
Lights Out is a San Diego-based active apparel and lifestyle brand founded by three-time NFL Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman. The company specializes in men's and women's performance tees, sports bags, and other active gear that incorporates the latest technical fabrications with fashion-forward designs. To shop or learn more about Lights Out Brand visit lightsoutbrand.com.
Media Contact
Natasha Rennie, Urban PR
Direct|202.560.6868
2025606868
natasha@urban-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse