News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Phare Performing Social Enterprise Celebrates its Official Launch of new Phare Creative Studio
What began as a small animation and graphic design studio to inspire an outlet of creativity to young Cambodians in Battambang, it has developed and since 2016 is an established, modern, and fully equipped Creative Studio. Phare Creative Studio works with a group of talented artists that are trained at the Visual and Applied Art School (VAAS) and will provide local and international services in Graphic Design, Illustration, Video and Sound Recording, and 2D Animation.
When: Thursday, May 18, 2017
6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m
Where: French Institute of Cambodia
218 Keo Chea, Phnom Penh 12211
Cambodia
For more information about the Phare Creative Studio visit www.pharestudio.org today
Media Contact
Coralie Baudet, Phare Studio Manager
+855 (0)87 758 690
***@pharecircus.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse