Phare Performing Social Enterprise Celebrates its Official Launch of new Phare Creative Studio

 
SIEM REAP, Cambodia - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- What:          Phare Performing Social Enterprise (PPSE) is celebrating its          official launch of their new social business Phare Creative Studios,          where the creative team will showcase their talent on May 18, 2017.

         What began as a small animation and graphic design studio to          inspire an outlet of creativity to young Cambodians in Battambang,          it has developed and since 2016 is an established, modern, and          fully equipped Creative Studio.  Phare Creative Studio works with a          group of talented artists that are trained at the Visual and Applied          Art School (VAAS) and will provide local and international services          in Graphic Design, Illustration, Video and Sound Recording, and 2D          Animation.

When:        Thursday, May 18, 2017

         6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m

Where:       French Institute of Cambodia

         218 Keo Chea, Phnom Penh 12211

         Cambodia

For more information about the Phare Creative Studio visit www.pharestudio.org today

Media Contact
Coralie Baudet, Phare Studio Manager
+855 (0)87 758 690
***@pharecircus.org
End
Source:Phare Creative Studio
Email:***@pharecircus.org
Posted By:***@pharecircus.org Email Verified
