Phare Performing Social Enterprise Celebrates its Official Launch of new Phare Creative Studio

--Phare Performing Social Enterprise (PPSE) is celebrating its official launch of their new social business Phare Creative Studios, where the creative team will showcase their talent on May 18, 2017.What began as a small animation and graphic design studio to inspire an outlet of creativity to young Cambodians in Battambang, it has developed and since 2016 is an established, modern, and fully equipped Creative Studio. Phare Creative Studio works with a group of talented artists that are trained at the Visual and Applied Art School (VAAS) and will provide local and international services in Graphic Design, Illustration, Video and Sound Recording, and 2D Animation.Thursday, May 18, 20176:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.mFrench Institute of Cambodia218 Keo Chea, Phnom Penh 12211CambodiaFor more information about the Phare Creative Studio visit www.pharestudio.org today